ONE Fight Night 4 Results and Recap: Christian Lee makes history, Rodtang Jitmuangnon dominates again

Singapore, November 19: Christian Lee created history in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee that took place on Saturday (November 19) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

ONE Fight Night 4 or ONE on Prime Video 4 left spectators thirsting for more action as the main event saw lightweight king Lee go up in weight to battle Kiamrian Abbasov for the ONE Welterweight World Title, which Abbasov was stripped of prior to the fight for not making weight.

But no worries - it has now found a new home. Lee weathered an early storm from his adversary to bounce back and score a round-four TKO win via ground-and-pound.

The victory made Lee a two-division ONE World Champion, and the history-making performance showed why he'll be a threat for years to come.

In the co-headliner, Rodtang Jitmuangnon returned to the Circle to defend his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship from Joseph Lasiri.

The Thai native dropped the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champ twice to earn the unanimous decision victory and become a five-time ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion.

On the main card, Stephan Loman continued to soar through the bantamweight division after he defeated former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes by unanimous decision.

Before that, striking star Cosmo Alexandre announced his retirement from fighting, but not before scoring a second-round KO on Juan Cervantes. Finally, Kim Jae Woong defeated former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin Belingon by round-one TKO.

Meanwhile, the lead card opened with Liam Nolan dominating Eddie Abasolo for a decision win in a lightweight Muay Thai bout followed by a submission win for Danielle Kelly over Mariia Molchanova in a women's atomweight submission grappling bout.

Later, Ruslan Emilbek Lulu edged Isi Fitikefu for a split decision victory in a welterweight bout, while Jonathan Haggerty claimed a decision win over Vladimir Kuzmin in a catchweight Muay Thai bout that closed the lead card.

Check out the ONE Fight Night 4 Results and Recap:

Main Card

1. ONE Welterweight World Championship Bout: Christian Lee defeated Kiamrian Abbasov via TKO at 4:20 of round four

2. ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship Bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeated Joseph Lasiri via unanimous decision

3. Catchweight (153 lbs) Bout: Stephen Loman defeated Bibiano Fernandes via unanimous decision

4. Welterweight Bout: Cosmo Alexandre defeated Juan Cervantes via KO at 1:23 of round two

5. Bantamweight Bout: Kim Jae Woong defeated Kevin Belingon via TKO at 2:33 of round one

Lead Card

1. Catchweight (148 lbs) Muay Thai Bout: Jonathan Haggerty defeated Vladimir Kuzmin via majority decision

2. Welterweight Bout: Ruslan Emilbek Lulu defeated Isi Fitikefu via split decision

3. Women's Atomweight Submission Grappling Bout: Danielle Kelly defeated Mariia Molchanova via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:15 of round one

4. Lightweight Muay Thai Bout: Liam Nolan defeated Eddie Abasolo via unanimous decision