ONE Fight Night 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin Full Card, Date, Timings in IST, Telecast & Live Streaming Info

The ONE Championships heads to Manila, Philippines this weekend for a double-header starting with the fifth event on Prime Video in the form of ONE Fight Night 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin (also known as ONE on Prime Video 5), which will be headlined by three title bouts.

The main event of the penultimate event of 2022 is a battle of undefeated World Champions as two-division king Reinier de Ridder puts the ONE Light Heavyweight World Title on the line against ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion Anatoly Malykhin.

In the co-main event, ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo makes his first title defense against Matheus Gabriel, while striking queens Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Janet Todd square off to unify the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title.

Plus, Croatian superstar Roberto Soldic makes his highly anticipated debut against unbeaten Russian sensation Murad Ramazanov after lightweights Dae Sung Park and Lowen Tynanes collide in the main card opener.

Meanwhile, the lead card will feature four bouts - two MMA, and one each of Submission Grappling and Muay Thai disciplines, that will see the likes of Tye Ruotolo, Marat Gafurov, Li Hequin, Denice Zamboanga, Eduard Folayang, Edson Marques, Amber Kitchen and Jackie Buntan in action.

Here is a look at the full card and telecast details for ONE Fight Night 5 which is set to be hosted at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines on Saturday (December 3):

ONE Fight Night 5 Card

Main Card

1. ONE Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Reinier de Ridder (c) vs. Anatoly Malykhin

2. ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling Bout: Kade Ruotolo (c) vs. Matheus Gabriel

3. ONE Women's Atomweight Muay Thai Championship Bout: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues (c) vs. Janet Todd (ic)

4. Welterweight Bout: Roberto Soldic vs. Murad Ramazanov

5. Lightweight Bout: Dae Sung Park vs. Lowen Tynanes

Lead Card

1. Lightweight Bout: Eduard Folayang vs. Edson Marques

2. Women's Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Amber Kitchen vs. Jackie Buntan

3. Catchweight (81kg) Submission Grappling Bout: Tye Ruotolo vs. Marat Gafurov

4. Women's Atomweight Bout: Lin Heqin vs. Denice Zamboanga

ONE Fight Night 5 Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Watch ONE Fight Night 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin on Saturday, December 3 via Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2, starting with the lead card at 6:30 AM IST followed by the main card at 8:30 AM IST.