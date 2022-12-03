ONE Fight Night 5 Results: Malykhin becomes double-champ, Ruotolo defends World Title

Manila, December 3: A new ONE light heavyweight king was crowned on Saturday (December 3), when Anatoly Malykhin stunned the world after knocking out former two-division ONE World Champ Reinier de Ridder in the main event of ONE Fight Night 5.

The ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion dropped down to light heavyweight to challenge the previously unbeaten "Dutch Knight," and in the first frame at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, he got his second taste of gold.

Malykhin walloped De Ridder with a right hand and then finished him off with ground-and-pound, not only capturing the belt, but an extra US$100,000 performance bonus as well.

In the co-main event, ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo continued his fantastic form, defeating BJJ great Matheus Gabriel by unanimous decision to retain his crown and remain unbeaten under the ONE banner.

Ushering in the headliners was the highly anticipated ONE debut of Roberto Soldic, who took on unbeaten wrestling powerhouse Murad Ramazanov. Unfortunately, Soldic was hit with a low knee and couldn't continue. So, the bout was ruled a no contest.

Also on the card, Jackie Buntan defeated Amber Kitchen in a catchweight Muay Thai bout, while Tye Ruotolo submitted Marat Gafurov in the submission grappling catchweight bout.

Meanwhile, in a couple of lightweigh bouts, Lowen Tynanes earned a split decision win over Dae Sung Park, and Edson Marques stopped Eduard Folayang in the second round. Plus, in the event opener, Oumar Kane earned a decision win againt Zhasur Mirzamukhamedhov in a heavyweight bout.

ONE Fight Night 5 results:

• ONE Light Heavyweight World Title Bout: Anatoly Malykhin def. Reinier de Ridder via knockout at 4:35 of round one

• ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Championship Bout: Kade Ruotolo def. Matheus Gabriel via unanimous decision

• Welterweight Bout: Roberto Soldic vs. Murad Ramazanov is declared a no contest

• Catchweight (130 pounds) Muay Thai Bout: Jackie Buntan def. Amber Kitchen via unanimous decision

• Lightweight Bout: Lowen Tynanes def. Dae Sung Park via split decision

• Lightweight Bout: Edson Marques def. Eduard Folayang via TKO at 2:53 of round two

• Catchweight (180 pounds) Submission Grappling: Tye Ruotolo def. Marat Gafurov via submission (armbar) at 5:09 of round one

• Heavyweight Bout: Oumar Kane def. Zhasur Mirzamukhamedhov via unanimous decision

Source: Media Release