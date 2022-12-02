ONE Fight Night 5: The three biggest underdogs with everything to fight for at event in Manila

Manila, December 2: ONE Championship returns to the Philippines for the first time since 2020 this weekend with ONE Fight Night 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin.

The Mall of Asia Arena in Manila will play host to two World Title contests on Saturday (December 3) as well as a swathe of other exciting showdowns across three different sports.

Some of the biggest stars on the ONE roster are set to step into action, while other lesser-known competitors will compete in the hopes of scoring a win that will put their names on the map.

Ahead of the exciting spectacle, we look at three underdogs featured on the ONE Fight Night 5 card that have the most to gain this Saturday (December 3).

Matheus Gabriel

In the evening's co-main event, Gabriel makes his ONE debut against newly crowned ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo.

The Brazilian is well-credentialled in BJJ, with two IBJJF World Championships and two IBJJS Pan American Championships to his name.

Though facing a significant challenge in Ruotolo, Gabriel's refined technique and complex guard game mean that he will likely be able to put up a fight against the 19-year-old phenom - and the 26-pound ONE belt will be his prize if he can.

Advertisement

Murad Ramazanov

Before the feature bouts take center stage, Murad Ramazanov will welcome heavy-hyped signing Roberto Soldic to the Circle in a welterweight battle.

Soldic was one of the hottest free agents in all of MMA before he was snapped up by ONE Championship, and he finally gets his chance to impress at the massive year-ending show.

Ramazanov might seem an unlikely underdog, given his perfect 11-0 record, but he has been somewhat overshadowed by "Robocop" this time around.

But if the Russian star can spoil Soldic's debut, he may well push his way to the front of the queue for the next shot at welterweight king Christian Lee.

Amber Kitchen

Muay Thai strawweight Amber Kitchen was a signing that came with a weight of expectation in 2019, owing to her mother's - Thai boxing legend Julie Kitchen - legacy.

However, "AK 47's" tenure in the Circle hasn't gotten off to the start she would've liked, with back-to-back losses to Viktoria Lipianska and Diandra Martin.

Kitchen faces her biggest test yet this Saturday, as she takes on American phenom and former ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title challenger Jackie Buntan.

Some may argue that it's make or break for the Brit, but with high risk comes high rewards. A win over Buntan would not only snap her two-fight skid, but it may insert the 23-year-old into the World Title conversation.

The ONE Fight Night 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin lead card will be broadcast live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2 at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday, December 3. The main card will follow on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2 at 8:30 AM IST.

Source: Media Release