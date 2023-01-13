ONE Fight Night 6: Anna Jaroonsak Plans To Silence Doubters In Vandaryeva Rematch

Bangkok, January 13: Anna Jaroonsak should have been celebrating after her victory over Ekaterina Vandaryeva at ONE: HEAVY HITTERS in January 2022, but sadly that wasn't the case.

"Supergirl" took a hard-fought split-decision win against her Belarusian foe that night, but she was on the receiving end of some backlash over the result.

Hence, she is motivated to put on a show and finish the bout with a definitive result when she rematches her old rival at ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov, this Saturday, 14 January.

Jaroonsak says that the tirades she endured online after the bout brought her to tears, but they ultimately taught her a couple of important things that she plans to carry with her into the Circle at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand this weekend - and beyond.

"What got me down the most was trash comments. Most of the comments from foreigners were okay. But from Thai people, some comments were harsh and hurt me. I'd never felt in such a situation. I couldn't handle those criticisms," she said.

"I was crying like a baby. I couldn't even watch the match. I shut myself in the room and told my sister to turn off my phone because I didn't want to accidentally read comments on social media anymore. That made me understand why movie stars or artists get depressed from trash comments.

"But I try to understand everything and keep my chin up. I know we can't control what people say. And it doesn't bother me anymore. Anyway, it is the greatest lesson I have learned in my life. I've learned to select only constructive comments to improve myself more and ignore those toxic ones."

Now recovered from the hurt she felt in the aftermath of the first fight with "Barbie," the Thai striking star is ready to take her opportunity to silence the critics.

She plans to go out in front of her hometown crowd and do just that. And regardless of the result, she wants there to be no doubt.

"What hurts me from the last fight was not the opponent. I don't have any problem with 'Barbie.' I want the result to be crystal clear this time, so there won't be any room for arguments. It doesn't matter if I win or lose, but it must be clear-cut," she said.

"This time, I am so determined to put on the show. I'd like to show my full capacity."

After a stint at Marrok Force, "Supergirl" is back training under the tutelage of her father at their family gym in Bangkok.

The Jaroonsak Muay Thai representative has also had some input from a highly credentialed source - recently crowned ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

With an incredible combination of mentors at her disposal, the 39-5 athlete plans to use her newfound knowledge to score her 40th professional win on Saturday.

"I have Petchtanong to help me in designing my training program for the upcoming fight. I regard him as my big bro. He taught me many things like weight training, how to exercise, and diet, which was what I was missing before," Jaroonsak said.

"Thanks to a combination of weight training techniques from Petchanong and Muay Thai techniques from my father, I feel awesome. This is the strongest version of me ever."

Source: Media Release