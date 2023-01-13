ONE Fight Night 6: Daniel Puertas Ready To Step Up And Earn World Title Against Superlek

Bangkok, January 13: Daniel Puertas has landed one of the biggest opportunity of his career to date and he plans to make the most of it this weekend.

The Spanish striking sensation takes on Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the vacant ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov on Saturday (January 14).

Puertas was originally scheduled to face flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a kickboxing battle at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. But when Ilias Ennahachi vacated the division due to weight issues, the former ISKA Kickboxing World Champion was quick to jump at the chance to fight for ONE gold.

"I feel very happy for this opportunity to fight for the World Title. I truly believe this is the best belt a kickboxer fighter like me can compete for right now," he said.

After falling to a difficult loss in his ONE debut, Puertas scored his first win inside the Circle last year, scoring a split-decision victory against Chinese phenom Jiduo Yibu at ONE: FULL CIRCLE in February.

The win was a landmark milestone for him, but the Ultimatum Fight School representative knows that a win over Superlek would take his career to a new level.

"This would be a major step in my career as a fighter because I would be earning the most prestigious title in the world," he said.

Superlek - a two-time Muay Thai World Champion - is widely considered one of the best strikers in the world.

Puertas, however, remains unfazed by his opponent's skill set or jaw-dropping 131-29-4 fight record, choosing instead to focus solely on the result of the fight.

"Superlek is a very strong opponent. My team and I really haven't worked on a specific game plan for him, we are focused on the final result, and that's to get the victory. It really doesn't matter who the opponent is," he said.

The 32-8 athlete is known for his aggressive, punch-heavy style, which he admits is better suited to his original opponent, Rodtang.

Puertas knows that "The Kicking Machine" will bring a refined striking game punctuated with kicks that have earned him his nickname, but he is confident he can cause an upset and take home the 26-pound gold belt.

"I believe my style fits better with fighters like Rodtang, you know? Fighters that like to box me and trade punches," he said.

"I think it will be a very tough match, but I see myself winning this fight. We are prepared for any situation. My team and I will go out there to do our job."

Source: Media Release