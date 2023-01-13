ONE Fight Night 6: Ekaterina Vandaryeva Ready To Win Rematch Against Supergirl

Bangkok, January 13: Ekaterina Vandaryeva feels she did enough to win her first bout against Anna Jaroonsak in January of last year, and she plans to ensure victory in the rematch.

"Barbie" was on the wrong end of a hard-fought split decision the last time out against the 19-year-old Thai star, but she gets her chance at redemption at ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov on 14 January.

Now a part of the team at the iconic Gridin Gym, Vandaryeva insists that she has put the emotions of her loss to "Supergirl" to one side and is focused on making the necessary adjustments to put it right at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

"Muay Thai fighters are very stubborn people. If I gave up my goals every time I faced challenges, I wouldn't have achieved anything," she said.

"I changed my gym, I trained with athletes of a higher level, and I think that, from now on, things will only get better. And there will hopefully be a fair decision this time."

Having shared the Circle with Jaroonsak for nine minutes already, Vandaryeva believes there will be no surprises when the pair clash once again.

This time, however, the 31-year-old plans to remove any doubt and win the rematch in emphatic fashion.

"Everything is obvious about her. She is a hard-headed and uncompromising fighter. She goes straight ahead, sees no obstacles, and is ready to leave her all in the ring. I used to be like that when I was less experienced. I'd like to think I fight smarter now," she said.

"Also, Thai fighters have very tough heads. But I have a good weapon - sharp and fast punches. I have to make sure they hit the target, and then we could finish our business in the ring faster and give the judges less work."

Training alongside ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia and ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov, the 19-6-1 striker is plotting her path to a 26-pound gold belt of her own.

She has her sights solely on "Supergirl" for now, but the Belarusian star admits that she would love to secure a shot at strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell down the line.

"Obviously, she is a champion, and beating a champion would be very cool. Fighting a champion would be a great challenge that I could only welcome," she said.

"I think it would be a beautiful fight. I can only concentrate on doing my job well and hope for the best. We could give the fans a great show and really go for it."

