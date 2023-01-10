ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon Excited To Finally Defend Title Against Allazov

Bangkok, January 10: The long-awaited showdown between ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and top-ranked contender Chingiz Allazov is set to finally go down.

After multiple cancellations, the pair will finally lock horns at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 6 this Saturday (January 14).

The much-anticipated fight has suffered two cancellations due to injury and illness, so both striking superstars will be hoping it's third time lucky. Superbon, for his part, is excited to take on Allazov at last.

"Both Chingiz and I are in the top form. This fight will be super exciting. He wants my belt, and I want to beat every contender in the ranking," he said.

"It's now or never for me and Chingiz. If we miss this chance, I don't know when we will have a chance to fight again. I would say that this fight is the fight every kickboxing fan must watch."

Allazov won the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship in March 2022 at ONE X to earn his shot at the divisional king.

The Belarusian-Azerbaijani sensation won a hard-fought decision over another Thai superstar in Sittichai Sitsongpeenong in the tournament final.

Now, he gets his chance to challenge for the highest prize against Superbon, who captured the featherweight kickboxing strap with a jaw-dropping knockout of Italian striking legend Giorgio Petrosyan in late 2021.

Allazov's credentials are not lost on the defending champion, who knows he must be at his best to retain his gold in Thailand.

"Surely, he is a strong opponent. He just won the World Grand Prix tournament. He is the same level as Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat, or even Sittichai. He is one of the best kickboxers in ONE," he said.

But still, for me, he's not better than Petrosyan, Marat, or Sittichai. If I'm not careless, I will never lose to him. And careless is not in my dictionary."

Despite his respect for his foe's skill set, Superbon feels he'll have the upper hand across the board. The 32-year-old did, however, point to one advantage that Allazov will bring to the Circle.

"Let me mention my one and only disadvantage to Chingiz. That is the build. He's bigger than me. That's it. Therefore, all the rest are my advantages," he said.

Superbon is a veteran of 147 fights in Muay Thai and kickboxing, and as such, there is little in the striking game that the Bangkok native has yet to see. And he says that Allazov will not bring any surprises to the Circle come fight night.

"He changes his style a lot, but I think he doesn't have more than two to three styles in his sleeve. So, he is still predictable. And, I think my style is more stable and effective than his," Superbon said.

"My style is more aggressive, and my strike is heavier than his. And I have really, really good defense. No matter what tricks he uses, I'll be ready for it."

Source: Media Release