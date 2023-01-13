ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov Full Card, Date, Timings in IST, Telecast & Live Streaming Info

The ONE Championship opens 2023 with the sixth event on Prime Video - ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov (also known as ONE on Prime Video 6), which will be headlined by three title bouts.

The main event of the first event of 2023 will be a battle for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship as the title holder Superbon Singha Mawynn faces Chingiz Allazov.

In the co-main event, Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Daniel Puertas clash for the vacant ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Chmapionship, while Mikey Musumeci defends his ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling title against Bayanduuren Gantumur in the third title bout of the night.

Also on the main card, Myanmar MMA icon Aung La N Sang will face Brazilian star Gilberto Galvao, who is returning after a three year layoff, in a catchweight bout. Plus, Stamp Fairtex meets Anna Jaroonsak after a late shake up to the card.

Flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon was originally booked to meet Puertas in his return to kickboxing action, but he will now look to continue his momentum in the sport against Jidou Yibu.

Second-ranked flyweight contender Garry Tonon will take on American wrestling standout Johnny Nunez in his return to MMA after competing under submission grappling rules in May.

Following the main card, an explosive bout will be aired. Bantamweight contender Kim Jae Woong takes on Japan's Shoko Sato in a catchweight showdown.

Here is a look at the full card and telecast details for ONE Fight Night 6 which is set to be hosted at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday (January 14):

ONE Fight Night 6 Card

Main Card

1. ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship Bout: Superbon Singha Mawynn (c) vs. Chingiz Allazov

2. ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship Bout: Daniel Puertas vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9

3. ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship Bout: Mikey Musumeci (c) vs. Bayanduuren Gantumur

4. Women's Strawweight Kickboxing Bout: Stamp Fairtex vs. Anna Jaroonsak

5. Catchweight (215 lbs) Bout: Aung La Nsang vs. Gilberto Galvao

6. Catchweight (136.5 lbs) Kickboxing Bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jiduo Yibu

7. Featherweight Bout: Garry Tonon vs. Johnny Nunez

Post Main Card

1. Catchweight (150 lbs) Bout: Kim Jae Woong vs. Shoko Sato

ONE Fight Night 6 Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Watch ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov on Saturday, January 14 via Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2, with the main card at 6:30 AM IST. The post main card can be streamed via YouTube / Watch ONE.