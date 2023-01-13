ONE Fight Night 6: Superlek Not Bothered About Facing Daniel Puertas At Short Notice

Bangkok, January 13: Superlek Kiatmoo9 is unfazed by his late opponent change ahead of ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov on January 14.

"The Kicking Machine" was originally slated to rematch Ilias Ennahachi for his ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship, but he will now face Spanish contender Daniel Puertas for the vacant strap at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ennahachi had difficulties making weight while staying hydrated - a mandatory stipulation in the lead-up to fights in ONE - so he was forced to give up the title, leading to the late schedule change.

While Superlek is disappointed to miss out on a shot at redemption against the Dutch-Moroccan superstar after going down to a controversial decision loss in their first meeting, he is understanding of his old rival's plight.

"I feel a bit disappointed that I can't have a showdown with Ilias. I have been waiting for this rematch for two years. But I respect his decision," Superlek said.

"He realizes that he couldn't make weight. If he ignores this, it may adversely affect the organization, and his fans may be disappointed by him. But if we have a chance to face each other again, I am happy with that."

Advertisement

For such a high-profile bout, Superlek would be forgiven for having concerns about the late switch in opponent.

The Thai superstar - with bags of experience across his incredible 131-29-4 record - is confident in his ability to adapt to any style once inside the Circle.

"It's not a problem at all. I started the fight camp shortly after my last fight. I had about one month of preparation. And I've prepared myself for both offensive and defensive games. So, I think I can switch my style and adapt effectively in the Circle, despite this change of opponent," he said.

Though he has spent the lion's share of his camp preparing for Ennahachi, Superlek feels Puertas will offer more openings to exploit.

While the former divisional king is known for his outstanding movement in the Circle, Puertas is an aggressor - and Superlek plans to make the Spaniard pay when he wades into range.

"Daniel Puertas is an aggressive fighter who loves to walk toward his foe, while Ilias' style is hit-and-move. I think it is easier to fight with Daniel than Ilias because I can choose what I should hit, and I can read his movement easier," he said.

"Puertas' strength is his fearsome punches. I have to watch his movement closely and prepare for an impact. But at the same time, he will leave a gap after he punches. This is his weakness. He can't defend himself well after he throws a big punch, and that's my chance to counter."

Source: Media Release