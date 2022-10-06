ONE Fight Night 6: Why Stamp - Meksen mixed rules Super-Fight is so intriguing to fight fans

Bengaluru, October 6: ONE Championship superstar Stamp Fairtex is not one to mince words. The #1-ranked atomweight MMA contender spared no time after her win against Jihin Radzuan at ONE Fight Night 2: Xiong vs. Lee III on October 1 to share her thoughts on upcoming opponent Anissa Meksen.

"She said I'm just a dancer and she's a real fighter? Yes, I am a dancer, but I was a ONE World Champion. Has she ever been a ONE World Champion?" Stamp said.

The two atomweights will meet in a mixed rules super-fight at ONE Fight Night 6 on 14 January in Bangkok, Thailand. The matchup will feature a mixture of Muay Thai and MMA rounds. This may be Meksen's debut in mixed martial arts, but it will also be a chance for the two spectacular strikers to throw down.

"C18" last competed at ONE Fight Night 2 as well, where she faced Dangkongfah Banchamek and defeated her Thai opponent by unanimous decision. Stamp watched the fight with interest, but was unconcerned with her French-Algerian foe's skills.

"From her fight, I saw that [she only threw to] Dangkongfah's body. Her appearance, she was way too confident. So that's [why] Anissa threw more weapons at her. But for us, me and Anissa, it really depends on who gets the chance to [attack] first. Because she might have the punches, but I have my elbows. So, it really depends on the chance, in the ring, and who [attacks] first," she said.

Fans worldwide are interested to see how the bout between Meksen and Stamp will end, considering that both women are pressure fighters and move effortlessly within the Circle.

Stamp has long been at the top of the roster, having won two World Championships in Muay Thai and Kickboxing, as well as the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Title. And since she's a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, she has the skills to finish the fight on her feet or on the canvas. In fact, her abilities have helped her pick up a 9-2 record in MMA and a 63-17-5 slate in the striking arts.

A fight with Meksen should be exciting, especially given Meksen's background in boxing, savate, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. The 34-year-old has a stunning 103-5 record and is known for her hard-hitting style.

Regardless of what was said in the Circle at ONE Fight Night 2, what matters to Stamp is the action that follows.

"Well, they were just challenging words. We're challenging each other to come out, do our best, and then meet in a fight in January," she said.

"As I mentioned earlier, all the fans might have never seen me taking down anyone, but in January I'm surely going to take down my opponent. I want to submit her."

Before this mixed rules matchup goes down, stay tuned to catch all the action at ONE 162: Zhang vs. Di Bella on Friday, October 21, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

