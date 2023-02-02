ONE Fight Night 7: Three Reasons You Can’t Miss Lineker Vs. Andrade II

Singapore, February 2: All is fair in love and war, especially for former ONE Bantamweight World Champion John Lineker and #1-ranked Fabricio Andrade.

The two bitter rivals have a serious score to settle dating back to ONE Fight Night 3 in October 2022, and they will finally have the opportunity to do so on Saturday, 25 February, at ONE Fight Night 7.

At ONE Fight Night 7, Lineker and Andrade will run back unfinished business for their previous ONE Bantamweight World Championship clash.

We break down three reasons why fight fans around the world shouldn't miss this highly anticipated grudge match at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

A Clear-Cut Winner

When the two fighters first met, "Hands of Stone" was defending his World Title for the first time after defeating long-time World Champion Bibiano Fernandes in February 2022.

However, the week leading up to the fight was a disaster, with Lineker missing weight and being stripped of his strap on the scale.

While the fight left only Andrade eligible for the belt, he also left the Circle empty-handed. An unintentional groin shot to Lineker forced the match to be declared a no-contest, with no new World Champion announced.

An End To A Long-Running War

Before they met in person at ONE Fight Night 3, the two exchanged many words online. "Wonder Boy" made it clear from the start that he had his sights set on Lineker and that he wanted to prove he could beat his 32-year-old opponent.

Andrade's goal of agitating Lineker was accomplished. The American Top Team star countered the top-ranked contender and the two sparred verbally in cyberspace.

However, if everything goes well in this match, the grudge between the two bantamweights may finally be settled.

A Battle Between Two Heavy Hitters

Lineker's fight moniker, "Hands of Stone," is a nod to one of the greatest boxers of all time, Roberto Duran. Lineker lives up to his name, with a 75 percent finishing rate and three knockouts in the Circle alone.

His 25-year-old opponent is also a finisher, with three knockouts and one submission under his belt in the organization.

Andrade has a knack for finishing fights in the first round and, given their history, it's clear that he'll be headhunting Lineker from the moment the bell sounds.

Don't miss any of the must-see action at ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade on Saturday, 25 February, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Source: Media Release