Oregon 2022: Americas most decorated track and field star Allyson Felix bows out with a bronze medal

Bengaluru, July 17: America's track queen heard the roar of a World Championships home crowd for the first and last time on the opening day of Oregon 2022 as the 36-year-old ended her glittering track and field career with a bonze medal in the 4x400M mixed relay event.

While a bronze may not have been the perfect way to end her track and field career, Felix said it was more important to embrace the journey.

Felix and her US team-mates -- Elija Godwin, Vernon Norwood and Kennedy Simon -- were left on the bottom step of the podium in Oregon after being caught down the home stretch by the Dominican Republic and the Netherlands.

There were many empty seats at Hayward Field in Eugene, but the fans let Felix know they were behind her every step of the way when she took the baton one last time.

The once-shy teenager is now an outspoken advocate for women and moms both in and out of sports. Much of that stemmed from becoming a mom, then fighting, and eventually leaving, Nike, which cut her salary while she was pregnant.

Felix also had an emergency C-section eight weeks short of her due date. It left both her and her daughter, Cammy, fighting for survival in a hospital room. Any running at all, let alone medals to go with it, feel like a bonus at this point.

Felix was entered only in the mixed relay after failing to qualify for Oregon 2022 in an individual race and at the end she was happy.

