Pain and glory in Chess Olympiad 2022 as all medals up for grabs in the final round

Mahabalipuram, Aug 9: Chess is tough, and the life of a professional player even more so. Maintaining your emotional stability throughout a tournament can be very testing and things can change rapidly from one day to the next.

The match between the youth teams of India B and Uzbekistan was 2-1 for India B, thanks to Praggnanandhaa's great win over Sindarov. Only Gukesh's game remained: he was playing White against Abdusattorov.

The youngster, with a cumulative score of 8.5 out of 9, had a decisive advantage, but a one-off mistake suddenly made the game a draw. Nonetheless, with this result, India B would have won the match, practically securing a medal. But he continued to play for the win, the game got tricky, and he made a mistake under pressure, going down in defeat.

The final 2-2 result will have tasted heavenly to the Uzbeks, who maintain the first position and have everything in their favor to fight for gold in the last round.

The tie allowed Armenia to bounce back from yesterday's loss with a big win over neighbor country Azerbaijan by 3-1, permitting them to tie for first place with Uzbekistan.

Robert Hovhannisyan on board 4 and especially Gabriel Sargissian on board 1 were the heroes of the team - on paper, Mamedyarov's five is stronger.

However, Armenia has always had a "secret", which Sargissian revealed to FIDE in the postgame short interview.

"Even without Radjabov, Azerbaijan is a very strong team, but Mamedyarov made a mistake in the opening, and we always had the match under control. We never expected this, especially without having Levon Aronian on the team, so, for us already, this is a great result. We are all very good friends, and maybe this gives us an advantage: maybe there are some teams that don't have a good atmosphere," were Sargissian's thoughts immediately after defeating Mamedyarov.