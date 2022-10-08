Pankaj Advani wins record 25th world title

Golden trifecta

In the first frame, Pankaj made his intentions clear that this title was his from word go and he never looked back after that. He opened the proceedings without any delay to secure the first frame with a 149 break while his opponent, who is still seeking his maiden IBSF world title, had yet to score a point in the 150-up format.

The triumph in Malaysia saw Pankaj compete fiercely to ensure he completed a billiards -- National-Asian-World -- golden trifecta in the same calendar year for a record fifth time.

Turning the table

The second frame went Pankaj's way after Kothari failed to capitalise with the limited chances given to him by his worthy opponent. With the help of a 77 break, the 37-year-old was halfway home with a 2-0 lead.

There on, Pankaj turned on the heat, mesmerising the Malaysian crowd with some fine billiards. Pankaj's craftsmanship saw him make the tournament's highest break of 153 in the third bringing himself one frame away from familiar glory.

Exquisite breaks

In the fourth frame, Pankaj proved yet again why he is the man to beat in the 3-ball sport as he put together exquisite breaks of 86 and 60 unfinished to put the last nail in the coffin and seal the contest.

Kothari's forgettable final, witnessed a total of 72 points scored by him while Pankaj amassed over 600 points to defend his title for a fifth year in a row. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event last took place in 2019 and got revived after a three-year gap.

25 and still counting!

'It's a dream to defend a world title for five times in a row. Truly pleased with how I've played and won every billiards event I participated in this year. Feel honoured to bring to my country yet another gold medal at a world level,' said an elated Pankaj.

Pankaj's last world title came over 12 months ago in Qatar where he won the IBSF Six-Red Snooker World Cup.He has also won two Asian Games gold medals in cue sports and in snooker, at the continental level he has clinched two 6-Reds, one 15-Red and one team snooker title. Way to go champ!