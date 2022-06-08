Para Shooting World Cup 2022 Indian Medallist List: Full List of India Medal Winners in WSPS World Cup


Indian medallists at Para Shooting World Cup 2022 (Image Courtesy: SAI Twitter)

Indian shooters have so far won 13 gold medals, nine silver medals and three bronze medals at the Para Shooting World Cup 2022, which took place in three locations - Chatreauroux, Paris, Munich, Germany and Changwon, South Korea over the year.

The gold winners at the Chatreauroux 2022 also secured their place at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Avani Lekhara clinched two gold medals of India's six at the Chatreauroux 2022.

Meanwhile, para rifle shooter Srihari Devaraddi Ramakrishna also clinched a gold medal in Mixed 10m Air Rifle SH2 with a shot total of 253.1 in the final to bag the gold medal in Chatrearoux.

Pistol shooters Rubina Francis and Manish Narwal broke the World Record of the P6 - 10m air pistol mixed team in the qualification stage with a score of 565. The pair later went on to clinch gold medal with a total score of 274.3 in the final.

In P5 - Mixed 10m Air Pistol Standard SH1 individual event, Rahul Jakhar clinched gold and Rubina won silver, while team of Jakhar, Akash and Deepender Singh also won the gold medal.

In Munich, Indian contingent finished with 10 medals including six golds, 3 silvers and 1 bronze as Singhraj Adhana won a total of 4 gold medals in individual and team events.

In Changwon, Avani carried her medal-winning form to win a silver and Jakhar won the gold in the mixed pistol event, in which Pooja Agarwal also won bronze.

Here is the Indian medallist list at the Para Shooting World Cup 2022:

Medallist(s)MedalEventLocation
Avani LekharaGoldR2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1Chatreauroux
Avani LekharaGoldR8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1Chatreauroux
Srihari Devaraddi RamakrishnaGoldR4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2Chatreauroux
Manish Narwal & Rubina FrancisGoldP6 - 10m Air Pistol Mixed TeamChatreauroux
Rahul JakharGoldP5 - Mixed 10m Air Pistol Standard SH1Chatreauroux
Rahul Jakhar, Akash & Deepender SinghGoldP5 - Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol Standard SH1Chatreauroux
Rubina Francis & Manish NarwalGoldP6 - Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol SH1Munich
Rahul JakharGoldP3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1Munich
Rahul Jakhar, Singhraj Adhana & Nihal SinghGoldP3 - Mixed Team 25m Pistol SH1Munich
Singhraj Adhana, Manish Narwal & Nihal SinghGoldP1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 TeamMunich
Singhraj AdhanaGoldP4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1Munich
Singhraj Adhana, Manish Narwal & Deepender SinghGoldP4 - Mixed Team 50m Pistol SH1Munich
Rahul JakharGoldP3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1Changwon
Singhraj Adhana, Rahul Jakhar & Nihal SinghSilverP3 - Mixed Team 25m Pistol SH1Chatreauroux
Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana & AkashSilverP4 - Mixed Team 50m Pistol SH1Chatreauroux
Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana & Nihal SinghSilverP1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 TeamChatreauroux
Rubina FrancisSilverP5 - Mixed 10m Air Pistol Standard SH1Chatreauroux
Rubina Francis, Sumedha Pathak & Nisha KanwarSilverP2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 TeamChatreauroux
Deepender SinghSilverP5 - Mixed 10m Air Pistol Standard SH1Munich
Deepender Singh, Rahul Jakhar & Anurodh PanwarSilverP5 - Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol Standard SH1Munich
Singhraj AdhanaSilverP3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1Munich
Avani LekharaSilverR2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1Changwon
Rubina FrancisBronzeP2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1Chatreauroux
Nisha KanwarBronzeP2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1Munich
Pooja AgarwalBronzeP3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1Changwon
Published On June 8, 2022

