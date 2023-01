Poker players get to know their Enemy No.1 among other facts with year wrap campaign

New Delhi, Jan 3: In its endeavour to build a community connect and begin the new year 2023 on a bright note, India's No.1 poker platform, PokerBaazi has introduced #PokerBaaziShuffled on its app.

The new campaign titled #PokerBaaziShuffled aims at capturing the individual journey of each player on the application in the form of customised stories that provide a sneak peek into their unique journey of 2022.

With PokerBaazi completing its eight-year milestone, the campaign epitomises the journey that users have enjoyed on the platform making it a leading name in the poker ecosystem of India.

As part of #PokerBaaziShuffled the users will not just be able to see several interesting, personalized insights such as their top enemy, favourite opponent, performance in tournaments, most used emoji, and throwables amongst other unique things, but also be able to share it with their friends through social media with just the click of a button.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr Navkiran Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Baazi Games said, "Our consumers are always at the core of all our innovations at PokerBaazi. #PokerBaaziShuffled is an interesting way of highlighting some of the noteworthy facts of their Poker journey in 2022. These insights are an indicator of their interaction patterns on the platform."

He further added, "The poker community in India is growing each day and within CY22 itself we have added more than 10 lakh new users on the platform. We hope the users like their #Shuffled videos and continue to be a part of the PokerBaazi journey."

Alongside, the brand has also created a separate shuffled video on the overall app insights which has been specially curated to share interesting and engaging data that communicates the product journey to the audience.

Watch the Shuffle video here:

PokerBaazi.com is India's biggest online poker platform that provides potential customers with an opportunity to play poker in a safe and secure manner.

The award-winning gaming mobile and the desktop app provides 24/7 customer support, a user-friendly interface as well as a wide array of tournaments, making PokerBaazi.com an engaging platform to get involved with.

Spearheaded by the Founder & CEO of Baazi Games - Mr Navkiran Singh, the platform currently has 30 lakh-plus registered users. PokerBaazi.com has been leading the charge for the expansion of poker in India with its consistent innovations across the product and IPs.

