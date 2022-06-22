PokerBaazi celebrates pride month with its All are Equal at the Table campaign

New Delhi, June 22: PokerBaazi.com, India's biggest online poker platform, in its initiative to support inclusivity and the rights of the LGBTQ+ community has collaborated with internationally renowned illustrator Jasjyot Singh Hans, known for his artwork celebrating beauty in all colors, shapes, and sizes, to commemorate the pride month and launch - "All are Equal at the Table" campaign.

The campaign aims to showcase a simple yet beautiful correlation between Poker and life in general. Just like everyone is equal at the poker table and is allowed to make their own choices and make their own gameplay, in the similar way our society must allow people, regardless of their orientations and identities, to express themselves and have their rights.

As part of the campaign, a special themed poker table has been created by Jasjyot for the players on the platform, and can be used by them to show their solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

"PokerBaazi has always believed in fostering an equitable poker ecosystem in India, and with this campaign, we hope to raise awareness that the Poker is a sport that treats everyone equally and there is no difference at a Poker table, and it is only your skill that speaks for you. The campaign is our ode to the community who have gone through years of conquest for establishing their identity. We are positive that with "All are Equal at the Table" we will not only be able to raise awareness but also drive solidarity for the community amongst our poker community in India," commented Mr. Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO of Baazi Games, the parent group of PokerBaazi.com.

Jasjyot also commented on the campaign and association saying, "Working on this project was a new experience for me, to have my designs translated by the team to fit the gameplay specs. I am overjoyed to design a Pride theme and create something for the LGBTQ+ community and allies alike!"

Source: Media Release