PokerBaazi launches Indias biggest Poker tournament GOAT as it turns eight, prize pool of Rs 7 crore

New Delhi, Sep 28: Marking the eight-year celebration of PokerBaazi, India's biggest poker platform has announced the launch of the country's biggest poker tournament which will notably be called The Greatest of All Tournaments (GOAT).

Known for its unique ways of announcing its events, PokerBaazi revealed the GOAT with a bang-up music video. The tournament comes with massive prize money of 7 Crore and is going to be India's largest ever single Poker Tournament. The satellite tournaments (daily qualifiers) are scheduled to commence on October 1, with the main tournament starting on October 30.

PokerBaazi started its operations on October 23, 2014. In the last eight years, the company has come a long way in contributing to the growth of the Poker ecosystem in India. Its market-best product and many industry-first gameplay features have helped PokerBaazi in establishing its tech prowess and industry-leading position.

Speaking about the milestone, Mr Navkiran Singh, Founder and CEO, Baazi Games said, "With India marching ahead in building its technology arsenal and fast progressing in its infrastructure, especially with the rollout of 5G, we foresee an immense growth in product-led startups in our country. Poker for sure is a sunrise segment within the larger gaming ecosystem."

He also added, "It gives me immense pride that we as a team have built this solid product in these eight years and now, as Poker is taking shape as a sports category in India, we need events that people will look forward to playing. I am sure that India will see many Poker GOATs in the time to come and hence our new tournament is aptly coined. I am certain that the Poker industry will grow exponentially in the next 5 years. This celebration stands for the milestones we have achieved as an industry and the users who made this possible."

As of FY'21, Real money gaming is the largest contributor to the online gaming revenue occupying nearly 54% of the market share. PokerBaazi has also grown to become the primary driver of Baazi Games' unprecedented growth contributing to over 75% of Baazi Games' revenue. Earlier this year, PokerBaazi had marked the one billionth hand being played on the platform. The festive season is surely looking even more rewarding for Indian poker players as the company has announced massive giveaways across game formats, scheduled to run for over a month. This began with a 7 Crore game leaderboard that started on 26th September.

PokerBaazi.com is India's biggest online poker platform that provides potential customers with an opportunity to play poker in a safe and secure manner. The award-winning gaming mobile and the desktop app provides 24/7 customer support, a user-friendly interface as well as a wide array of tournaments, making PokerBaazi.com an engaging platform to get involved with. Spearheaded by the Founder & CEO of Baazi Games - Mr Navkiran Singh, the platform currently has 2 million-plus registered users. PokerBaazi.com has been leading the charge for the expansion of poker in India with its consistent innovations across the product and IPs.

Source: Media Release