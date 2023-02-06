Premier Handball League 2023: Start Date, Timing in IST, Teams, Telecast & Live Streaming Info of PHL Season 1

The Premier Handball League (PHL), the first professional handball league in India, is finally set to take place later this year with six teams battling it for the title in the inaugural season.

PHL, which is exclusively licensed by Bluesport Entertainment Pvt Ltd under the aegis of Handball Federation of India (HFI), was launched in 2020 with the aim to provide commercial viability and a complete makeover to Indian handball. But due to the COVID pandemic, the event was delayed.

The first-of-its-kind competition, PHL is associated with the South Asian Handball Federation and backed by the Asian Handball Federation and the International Handball Federation. The International Handball Federation has recognised India as the next big destination for Handball.

The first season will see six teams go up against each other in round-robin format consisting of 30 matches, followed by three knockout matches to determine the ultimate champion.

The 33 matches will be spread over 18 days, and each team will have a minimum of 10 matches. Each squad will consist of 17 players, made up of 14 Indian players and three foreigners.

Here is all you need to know about Premier Handball League 2023:

Which are the teams competing in PHL season 1?

Team City Telangana Tigers Hyderabad Rajasthan Wolverines Jaipur Bengal Blues Kolkata Golden Eagles UP Lucknow Garvit Gujarat Gujarat Maharashtra Ironmen Mumbai

When does PHL 2023 start and end?

The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League is set to kick off on 8th June 2023 and will run till 25th June 2023.

What time do PHL 2023 matches start and end?

The Broadcast partner will showcase the Premier Handball League at prime time from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM IST.

Who has bagged the broadcast rights for PHL in India?

Viacom18 has secured media rights for the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League (PHL).

Where and how to watch PHL 2023 in India?

Viacom18 will provide multi-platform coverage on JioCinema, Sports 18-1 (HD & SD) and Sports 18 Khel channels.