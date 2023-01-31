Prime Volleyball League 2023: Full Schedule, Teams, Telecast and Live Streaming information of PVL Season 2

Bengaluru, January 31: The Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2023, which is scheduled to take place across three venues, will start on February 4 and conclude with the final on March 5.

The second edition of the tournament will see one more team join the league, making it eight teams that will contest in single round-robin format with the top four making it to the semifinals.

Mumbai Heroes will be the new addition for the season and will compete with Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts for the coveted title.

The PVL 2023 will be held across three cities with the opening match seeing Bengaluru Torpedoes hosting defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts. The initial phase of the tournament will be held in Bengaluru and then the action will shift to Hyderabad and conclude in Kochi.

Kochi will also play hosts to the knockout phase - the semifinals on March 3 and March 4 followed by the final on March 5. Bengaluru and Hyderabad will host 10 matches each, while Kochi will host 11 matches.

PVL 2023 will consist of a total of 31 matches including the three knock out matches spread over 26 days. All the matches will start at 7 PM, while the double header days will see the second match start at 9 PM.

Here is a look at PVL 2023 schedule, teams and telecast info:

Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2023 Teams

Ahmedabad Defenders: Andrew Kohut James, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Angamuthu, Nandhagopal S, Parth Patel, Aswath, Harsh Chaudhary, T Shrikant, Shon T John, S Santosh, Muthusamy.

Bengaluru Torpedoes: Alireza Abalooch, Sebastian Giraldo, Sethu TR, Mujeeb MC, Jishnu PV, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed A, Sudheer Shetty, Gokulnath, Pankaj Sharma, Vinayak Rokhade, B Midhun Kumar.

Calicut Heroes: Matt Hilling, Jose Antonio Sandoval Rojas, M Ashwin Raj, Prabakaran, Chirag Yadav, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Lavmeet Katariya, Shafeeque Rahman, Sushil Kumar, Ansab O, Abil Krishnan, Jerome Vinith.

Chennai Blitz: Moyo Audran, Renato Mendes, Mohamed Riyazudeen, Ramanathan R, Prasanna Raja AA, Raman Kumar, Tushar Laware, Y V Sita Rama Raju, Jobin Varughese, Naveen Raja Jacob, Akhin GS, Pinamma Prashant.

Hyderabad Black Hawks: Trent O'Dea, Carlos Andres Llanos Zamora, Ranjit Singh, Varun G S, Ashamatullah, Saurabh Maan, Lal Sujan MV, Arun Zacharias Siby, Hemanth P, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph E J, Anand K.

Kochi Blue Spikers: Walter Da Cruz Neto, Eduardo Romay, Rohit Kumar, Vipul Kumar, George Antony, Fayis NK, Aswin Rag VT, Pavan Ramesh, Jibin Sebastian, Erin Varghese, Dushyanth GN, C Venu.

Kolkata Thunderbolts: Jose Verdi, Cody Caldwell, Rahul K, Deepesh Sinha, Hariharan V, Anush, Hari Prasad B S, Suryansh Tomar, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ashwal Rai, Vinit Kumar, Janshad U.

Mumbai Meteors: Hiroshi Centelles, Brandon Greenway, Karthik A, Hardeep Singh, Amit Gulia, Rohith P, Abdul Raheem, Ratheesh C K, Jithin N, Anu James, Shameem, Aravindhan S.

Prime Volleyball League 2023 Full Schedule

Date Day Match Venue Time in IST February 4 Saturday Benglauru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts Bengaluru 7 PM February 5 Sunday Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes Bengaluru 7 PM February 6 Monday Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Bengaluru 7 PM February 7 Tuesday Kochi Blue Spikers vs Chennai Blitz Bengaluru 7 PM February 8 Wednesday Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Bengaluru 7 PM February 9 Thursday Ahmedabad Defenders vs Benglauru Torpedoes Bengaluru 7 PM February 10 Friday Chennai Blitz vs Mumbai Meteors Bengaluru 7 PM February 11 Saturday Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Bengaluru 7 PM February 12 Sunday Mumbai Meteors vs Benglauru Torpedoes Bengaluru 7 PM February 12 Sunday Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers Bengaluru 9:30 PM February 15 Wednesday Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers Hyderabad 7 PM February 16 Thursday Benglauru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz Hyderabad 7 PM February 16 Thursday Calicut Heroes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts Hyderabad 9:30 PM February 17 Friday Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors Hyderabad 7 PM February 17 Friday Benglauru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers Hyderabad 9:30 PM February 18 Saturday Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Chennai Blitz Hyderabad 7 PM February 19 Sunday Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz Hyderabad 7 PM February 20 Monday Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors Hyderabad 7 PM February 20 Monday Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes Hyderabad 9:30 PM February 21 Tuesday Calicut Heroes vs Chennai Blitz Hyderabad 7 PM February 24 Friday Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Benglauru Torpedoes Kochi 7 PM February 25 Saturday Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes Kochi 7 PM February 26 Sunday Kochi Blue Spikers vs Ahmedabad Defenders Kochi 7 PM February 26 Sunday Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Mumbai Meteors Kochi 9:30 PM February 27 Monday Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz Kochi 7 PM February 28 Tuesday Benglauru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes Kochi 7 PM March 1 Wednesday Mumbai Meteors vs Kochi Blue Spikers Kochi 7 PM March 2 Thursday Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Ahmedabad Defenders Kochi 7 PM March 3 Friday Semifinal 1: TBD vs TBD Kochi 7 PM March 4 Saturday Semifinal 2: TBD vs TBD Kochi 7 PM March 5 Sunday Final: TBD vs TBD Kochi 7 PM

Prime Volleyball League 2023 Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Live Telecast Channel: Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) - Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 4 (Tamil/Telugu), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV