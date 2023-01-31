Prime Volleyball League 2023: Full Schedule, Teams, Telecast and Live Streaming information of PVL Season 2


Bengaluru, January 31: The Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2023, which is scheduled to take place across three venues, will start on February 4 and conclude with the final on March 5.

The second edition of the tournament will see one more team join the league, making it eight teams that will contest in single round-robin format with the top four making it to the semifinals.

Mumbai Heroes will be the new addition for the season and will compete with Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts for the coveted title.

The PVL 2023 will be held across three cities with the opening match seeing Bengaluru Torpedoes hosting defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts. The initial phase of the tournament will be held in Bengaluru and then the action will shift to Hyderabad and conclude in Kochi.

Kochi will also play hosts to the knockout phase - the semifinals on March 3 and March 4 followed by the final on March 5. Bengaluru and Hyderabad will host 10 matches each, while Kochi will host 11 matches.

PVL 2023 will consist of a total of 31 matches including the three knock out matches spread over 26 days. All the matches will start at 7 PM, while the double header days will see the second match start at 9 PM.

Here is a look at PVL 2023 schedule, teams and telecast info:

Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2023 Teams

Ahmedabad Defenders: Andrew Kohut James, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Angamuthu, Nandhagopal S, Parth Patel, Aswath, Harsh Chaudhary, T Shrikant, Shon T John, S Santosh, Muthusamy.

Bengaluru Torpedoes: Alireza Abalooch, Sebastian Giraldo, Sethu TR, Mujeeb MC, Jishnu PV, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed A, Sudheer Shetty, Gokulnath, Pankaj Sharma, Vinayak Rokhade, B Midhun Kumar.

Calicut Heroes: Matt Hilling, Jose Antonio Sandoval Rojas, M Ashwin Raj, Prabakaran, Chirag Yadav, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Lavmeet Katariya, Shafeeque Rahman, Sushil Kumar, Ansab O, Abil Krishnan, Jerome Vinith.

Chennai Blitz: Moyo Audran, Renato Mendes, Mohamed Riyazudeen, Ramanathan R, Prasanna Raja AA, Raman Kumar, Tushar Laware, Y V Sita Rama Raju, Jobin Varughese, Naveen Raja Jacob, Akhin GS, Pinamma Prashant.

Hyderabad Black Hawks: Trent O'Dea, Carlos Andres Llanos Zamora, Ranjit Singh, Varun G S, Ashamatullah, Saurabh Maan, Lal Sujan MV, Arun Zacharias Siby, Hemanth P, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph E J, Anand K.

Kochi Blue Spikers: Walter Da Cruz Neto, Eduardo Romay, Rohit Kumar, Vipul Kumar, George Antony, Fayis NK, Aswin Rag VT, Pavan Ramesh, Jibin Sebastian, Erin Varghese, Dushyanth GN, C Venu.

Kolkata Thunderbolts: Jose Verdi, Cody Caldwell, Rahul K, Deepesh Sinha, Hariharan V, Anush, Hari Prasad B S, Suryansh Tomar, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ashwal Rai, Vinit Kumar, Janshad U.

Mumbai Meteors: Hiroshi Centelles, Brandon Greenway, Karthik A, Hardeep Singh, Amit Gulia, Rohith P, Abdul Raheem, Ratheesh C K, Jithin N, Anu James, Shameem, Aravindhan S.

Prime Volleyball League 2023 Full Schedule

DateDayMatchVenueTime in IST
February 4SaturdayBenglauru Torpedoes vs Kolkata ThunderboltsBengaluru7 PM
February 5SundayMumbai Meteors vs Calicut HeroesBengaluru7 PM
February 6MondayAhmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad BlackhawksBengaluru7 PM
February 7TuesdayKochi Blue Spikers vs Chennai BlitzBengaluru7 PM
February 8WednesdayKolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad BlackhawksBengaluru7 PM
February 9ThursdayAhmedabad Defenders vs Benglauru TorpedoesBengaluru7 PM
February 10FridayChennai Blitz vs Mumbai MeteorsBengaluru7 PM
February 11SaturdayCalicut Heroes vs Hyderabad BlackhawksBengaluru7 PM
February 12SundayMumbai Meteors vs Benglauru TorpedoesBengaluru7 PM
February 12SundayKolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue SpikersBengaluru9:30 PM
February 15WednesdayHyderabad Blackhawks vs Kochi Blue SpikersHyderabad7 PM
February 16ThursdayBenglauru Torpedoes vs Chennai BlitzHyderabad7 PM
February 16ThursdayCalicut Heroes vs Kolkata ThunderboltsHyderabad9:30 PM
February 17FridayAhmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai MeteorsHyderabad7 PM
February 17FridayBenglauru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue SpikersHyderabad9:30 PM
February 18SaturdayHyderabad Blackhawks vs Chennai BlitzHyderabad7 PM
February 19SundayAhmedabad Defenders vs Chennai BlitzHyderabad7 PM
February 20MondayKolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai MeteorsHyderabad7 PM
February 20MondayAhmedabad Defenders vs Calicut HeroesHyderabad9:30 PM
February 21TuesdayCalicut Heroes vs Chennai BlitzHyderabad7 PM
February 24FridayHyderabad Blackhawks vs Benglauru TorpedoesKochi7 PM
February 25SaturdayKochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut HeroesKochi7 PM
February 26SundayKochi Blue Spikers vs Ahmedabad DefendersKochi7 PM
February 26SundayHyderabad Blackhawks vs Mumbai MeteorsKochi9:30 PM
February 27MondayKolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai BlitzKochi7 PM
February 28TuesdayBenglauru Torpedoes vs Calicut HeroesKochi7 PM
March 1WednesdayMumbai Meteors vs Kochi Blue SpikersKochi7 PM
March 2ThursdayKolkata Thunderbolts vs Ahmedabad DefendersKochi7 PM
March 3FridaySemifinal 1: TBD vs TBDKochi7 PM
March 4SaturdaySemifinal 2: TBD vs TBDKochi7 PM
March 5SundayFinal: TBD vs TBDKochi7 PM

Prime Volleyball League 2023 Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Live Telecast Channel: Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) - Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 4 (Tamil/Telugu), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Published On January 31, 2023

