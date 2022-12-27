Priya Singh: Rajasthans first female bodybuilder, a mother of two, is breaking stereotypes

Jaipur, Dec 27: In a sport which is primarily dominated by men, a woman from Rajasthan is creating a name for herself and bringing laurels to the country in bodybuilding.

Priya Singh recently created history as she became the first female bodybuilder from Rajasthan to win a gold medal at the 39th International Women's Bodybuilding Competition in Thailand.

Priya Singh is bringing laurels to India

Priya Singh - who hails from Rajasthan's Bikaner - topped the podium at the competition which was held on December 17 and 18 in Pattaya, Thailand.

Hailing from a lower caste, Priya Singh has been doing well at national and international competitions but she has hardly found any recognition from the centre or state governments.

She also became the first female bodybuilder from Rajasthan to win a gold medal and the pro card at an international competition.

In an interview with local media, Priya Singh lamented that the reason why her performances have never been appreciated or commended by the government is that she hails from a Scheduled Caste.