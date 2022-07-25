Pro Panja League: Michael The Monster Todd left impressed with Indian arm-wrestlers

Gwalior, July 25: The historic Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh became the hub of arm-wrestling as the intense finals of the Pro Panja League 2022 Ranking Tournament took place on Sunday (July 24) at the scenic location.

With Chief Guests Ashutosh Tiwari, Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Housing Board Pradesh, 23-time World Championship-winning arm-wrestler Michael 'The Monster' Todd, Rebecca 'Mrs Monster' Todd, and Asian Arm-Wrestling Federation President Mr Jeenbek Mukambetov in attendance, 20 arm-wrestlers competed in 10 thrilling bouts that lit up the city of Gwalior.

Arm-Wrestling Legend Michael Todd, who witnessed the entire finale action at the stunning venue, was left impressed seeing the level of competition as Kerala's Tawheed Shaikh won his final thrilling bout against Haryana's Karaj Singh in Men's 90 Kg category, which went right down to the wire. Meanwhile, there were celebrations in store for Haryana as well as Yogesh Chaudhary defeated Kerala's Jincy Jose to claim the Women's 65+kg title.

In the specially-abled category, Chandan Kumar Behera (Odisha) picked up the win, after which Yazar Arafhat (Kerala) won his bout in the 60Kg Men category. Arya VP (Kerala) won the first female bout of the day, after which Rahul Panicker (Kerala) picked the win in Men's 70kg category.