Pro Panja League onboards DD Sports as official broadcast partner

Bengaluru, Oct. 19: Arm-wrestling fans in India are in for a treat as Asia's biggest professional arm-wrestling promotion, Pro Panja League has signed on with the prestigious DD Sports as the official broadcast partner for the upcoming first season.

The league, which will witness six teams comprising arm-wrestlers from all over India competing across multiple weight categories, is set to take place in the first quarter of 2023.

Since its inception in 2020, Pro Panja League has held a couple of Ranking tournaments, multiple Mega Matches and several promotional events across the country. The arm-wrestling promotion, launched by Bollywood actors/producers Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani aims to spread the sport across the country, giving viewers a chance to view the sport at a professional level for the first time in India.

With Panja having a huge mass appeal and deep roots across multiple regions in India, there is a perfect synergy between Pro Panja League and DD Sports. The channel covers approximately 230 million households and has exposure across urban India and a huge presence in Tier 1, Tier 2 and beyond.