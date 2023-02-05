PT Usha alleges encroachment at her academy in Kerala

Legendary athlete and IOA president PT Usha broke down while alleging encroachment and hooliganism at her academy, Usha School of Athletics, in Balussery, Kerala, and urged Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene.

Usha made the accusation during a press conference in New Delhi and added that the act of encroachment and hooliganism has been on the rise since she was nominated as the Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha last year.

The 58-year-old retired quarter miler further added that she is worried about the safety of female athletes at her academy. Usha said she tried to build a fence around the academy in the past but couldn't do it due to financial constraints.

Earlier encroachers were removed from the academy after an official complaint was filed at the local police station, accusing the encroachers of barging in and starting illegal construction at the 3-acre complex.

"Some people barged into the compound of Usha School of Athletics and began construction work. When management confronted them, they misbehaved. They claimed that they had permission from Panangad panchayat, we complained to the police, and work was stopped," she said.

"People including drug addicts, and couples barge into the compound at night and a few dump waste into the drainage. We are being targeted continuously. We need to make sure of the safety of our girls. We request Kerala CM interfere and resolve this issue," she added.

"Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has given the land on lease. So I have been trying to get all the stakeholders on board to ensure the safety of the girls over there.

"I expect all the stakeholders, including KSIDC and the chief minister to intervene and ensure that this kind of encroachment into the athletics school is stopped once and for all. There has always been some kind of a problem and it has increased in recent times," she added.