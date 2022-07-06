PT Usha nominated to Rajya Sabha; Know Sprint Legends achievements in Olympics, Asian Games

New Delhi, July 6: Legendary athlete P T Usha was among the prominent personalties nominated to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (July 6).

“The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years.

Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

He also shared his pictures with Usha with his congratulatory messages. The Rajya Sabha had vacancies in the nominated category.

Usha had missed out on a medal by a whisker in the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984 in the 400 metres hurdles event.

She too became the toast of the nation by winning several medals at the Asian Games and Asian championships. Usha is currently running the PT Usha School Athletics, focussing on unearthing new talents in the sport.

“Yes, we have immense talent and in two years' time you can find world class athletes coming up from P T Usha School of Athletics.

“In other places also good athletes are coming up and Neeraj's victory will be a major catalyst for youngsters to take up athletics as a career and if only they take this up as a full time vocation, we can taste success.

“As far as this generation of athletes are concerned, they have only heard about the performance of us but now they have seen directly what it means to be an Olympic champ and how the world respects and gives encouragement to you.

“This means a lot to Indian athletics and I am sure we will see more gold winning performances in the near future in international athletic competitions.

Usha had also lauded the Government of India for promoting sports and supporting athletes.

“The Government of India, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi is really doing a good job as far as sports is concerned.

“The care and concern of the Prime Minister was seen by all of us when he called up the Indian men's hockey team after their semifinal loss to Belgium and encouraged them to play for the bronze without any tension.

That will give immense confidence and self-esteem to a player. This care and concern shown by the Prime Minister must be replicated down the order and then only the execution will happen.

“As a whole, we are doing good as far as the administration is concerned regarding sports in the country,” she said.