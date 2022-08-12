PT Ushas greatest rival Lydia de Vega loses her prolonged battle with cancer

Bengaluru, August 12: Asia's former sprint queen Lydia de Vega passed away at the age of 57 after losing prolonged batttle with cancer on Thursday (August 11).

The Philippines star shared very cordial relationship with Indian sprint queen PT Usha with whom she fought many close battles on the track including the famous 1986 Seoul Asian Games.

PT Usha, who is currently a Member of Rajya Sabha paid glowing tributes to De Vega.

"Deeply saddened on losing my athletics counterpart, a fierce competitor and good friend Lydia de Vega yesterday. She lost her life race to breast cancer but will always be remembered as a champion of life. My deepest condolences to her family!," PT Usha tweeted.

De Vega was the star of track and field in the early 80's where she won four gold medals, three silvers and three bronzes in the Asian Track and Field Championships and two gold medals and a silver at the Asian Games.

"On behalf of our family, it is with absolute grief that I announce the death of my mother, Lydia De Vega this evening, August 10, 2022, at the Makati Medical Center," De Vega's daughter Stephanie said in a Facebook post.

"She fought the very good fight and is now at peace."

It was also Stephanie (a former volleyball player), who broke the news to the public on July 21 that her mother was critically ill.