Recognising Poker as a skill based game

New Delhi, Oct 29: The dawn of the pandemic confined the world to stay indoors, and everyone was pledging on one or the other ways of entertainment. The KPMG report revealed an exciting fact that astonished everyone was the rising popularity of online gaming, especially card-based game-poker.

With an advanced technology infrastructure i.e. the accessibility of the internet, the online gaming industry in India took to storm. As per the figures by Inc42, it is anticipated that by 2025, there will be 657 million more Indians playing online games than there were in 2022 (481 million users).

With this landscape around the Indian online gaming industry, several novel gaming formats have emerged. One of the gaming categories that is expanding the fastest in India's online gaming market are skill-based games. In skill-based games, online poker has progressed into a juggernaut that is up-ending the online gaming market. The online poker industry is currently growing at an exponential rate of 35-40 % a year.

According to the EY-All India Gambling Federation (AIGF) paper "Online gaming in India - The GST conundrum," with an exponential rate at which online gaming is booming, the sector is expected to reach US$2 billion by 2023 in terms of rake fees earned.

The history of the Indian community engaging with crusaders, dates back to the ancient time when the game aroused popularity from different nations such as the United Nations, China, Europe etc. However, the game's format and intent have drastically changed in recent years. Narrowing the eccentric idea, where the objective of the gameplay was caged to seeking mere entertainment. Today, poker has vociferously evolved as a skill-based game. Rather than assuming it as a recreational sport, the game is well-recognized as a serious vocation that allows players to earn money by employing their analytical talents.

What constitutes as a fundamental building block of this astute game, is the concept of Probability. One of the key aspects to master this new format of gaming is the game's focus on quantitative analysis and mathematical application.

Argumentally, it is a basic strategy that must be used proactively from the player's end to make him last over the long haul. In poker, the strength of your hand does not necessarily determine your fate as a winner or a loser. The result depends on how skillfully you play that hand in your favour. This necessitates having a solid understanding of your opponent's hand strength.

Additionally, you need to keep a close eye on the statistics so that you can recognise when the odds start to work against you. When combined, these factors must be carefully handled to provide the impression to your opponents that your hand is stronger or weaker than it actually is.

Being a deft player requires you to be familiar with the ideas of probability, permutation, and combination since they will empower you to anticipate probable plays by watching your opponent's moves very similar to a game of chess. Poker and mathematical proficiency are ethereally tied to each other.

For Instance, poker players frequently refer to variance as a one-sided phenomenon because they are preoccupied with outcomes that yield rewards that are far more than expected. In reality, the word "variance" is frequently used to refer to negative swings. To counter such unfavourable outcomes, a professional poker gamer should be comprehensive of such simple yet erudite tricks in order to drive the outcomes in their will.

Another superior component required to retain momentum in poker is the art of Bluffing. In poker, the purpose of bluffing is to give your opponent a distorted impression of your true hand position. With regards to bluffing, your competencies both psychological and logical are put to the test. If executed strategically along with accurate timings, this skill can give you an edge up over your rivals. It requires diligent tactics in a player to execute such mind-blowing bluffing techniques which endows an advantage to expound over the next move of your opponent.

With the ability to read your competitor's mind and get alarmed when they are weak, a poker player can urge the opponent to fold a better hand. Thus, leading to winning a fair share of pots. All this is encapsulated by the sheer proficiency and dedication imbibed in a poker player. Radically, the suite of all these skills is followed by practice to excel at this skill-based game. In poker, skill plays a meaningful role, the need of the hour is to embrace poker as a mind sport.

By Krishnendu Guha, Chief Revenue Officer, Adda52.com