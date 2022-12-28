Reece McLaren Looks Back On 2022, Eyes ONE Championship US Debut

Singapore, December 28: Reece McLaren has been reflecting on 2022 - a year in which he picked up a pair of hard-earned wins - back-to-back finishes in the stacked ONE flyweight division.

The Australian star is a former ONE Bantamweight World Title challenger and holds the #4-ranked flyweight contender spot heading into 2023, putting him within striking distance of a shot at gold.

McLaren is satisfied with his year overall in ONE Championship, although he would've liked to have taken home a US$50,000 performance bonus.

"I was pretty stoked in 2022. I would've liked to have won a bonus, that would've been nice. But that didn't happen either, but it's all good. I'll just try to keep getting better, and every single time you'll see a better me in there," he said.

The 31-year-old kicked off his campaign with an eventful win over talented Chinese flyweight Xie Wei at ONE 158 in June.

After surviving an early knockdown, McLaren roared back into the fight to lock up a rear-naked choke submission and take the win before the end of round one - something he is particularly proud of.

"For sure it was a fun one. He hadn't been stopped, and I was the first one to stop him. And it was inside the first with a choke. I survived his most dangerous weapons - his hands," McLaren said.

At ONE 162 in October, McLaren was at his electrifying best once again, displaying the new striking arsenal he had developed alongside Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr.

The Aussie battered grappling phenom Windson Ramos over the course of two rounds before the Brazilian quit on his stool ahead of the final frame.

Looking back on that win, McLaren says that Ramos saved himself further punishment by refusing to answer the bell.

"I think we had a pretty dominant, strong advantage on the feet, so we kept it there. In a way I'm bit disappointed. Like, if we had come to the third, he was going to get more smoke. He didn't want anymore, so he did the best thing," he said.

While the flyweight strap will be on the line at ONE Fight Night 10 in May - champion Demetrious Johnson defends his title against Adriano Moraes in a trilogy showdown - McLaren would love to get in on the action when ONE makes its debut on US soil.

"I think one of the biggest markets in mixed martial arts is the United States, and just getting there alone is a huge step. I would absolutely love to be on that card. I think you'll have the most eyes on it. DJ draws a card. I mean, who doesn't want to be on it?" McLaren said.

