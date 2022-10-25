Regian Eersel talks transition to Muay Thai, capturing second ONE World Title

Kualu Lumpur, October 25: ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian Eersel has talked about his transition to Muay Thai and capturing his second ONE World Title.

Eersel returned from a four-year Muay Thai absence to take a split-decision win over Sinsamut Klinmee, as well as the inaugural ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title, at ONE Fight Night 3: Lineker vs. Andrade on Saturday (October 22).

The co-main event of the ONE Fight Night 3 card was a closely contested affair through five rounds, but it was Eersel who earned the judges nod at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Surinamese-Dutch star worked hard for his second ONE World Title, but he appeared in control despite Sinsamut's Muay Thai credentials. In fact, Eersel showed that he is no stranger to the Muay Thai style.

"Well, you know, my gym is Sityodtong Amsterdam, and everybody knows that Sityodtong is from a Thai gym in Thailand, and we're focusing on both sports, kickboxing and Muay Thai," Eersel said.

"And if you know me, before I signed with ONE Championship, I was already a Muay Thai Champion. So, it's not new to me. I wouldn't say [it was] easy to adapt. I had a little bit of ring rust, but it was okay. I really enjoyed it."

One element that makes Muay Thai in ONE Championship unique is the use of 4-ounce gloves, and it was the equipment - not the style - that proved to be the hardest for Eersel to overcome.

"You can't really defend with them, and the punches can do a lot of damage," he said.

Eersel now feels that he has proven himself once again in the Muay Thai realm, but that doesn't mean that he's satisfied. The 29-year-old couldn't help but notice that one judge scored the fight in favor of Sinsamut.

"In my opinion, it wasn't a close fight. If you saw the fight, I think the first two rounds, I was really testing him. And I think from the third, fourth, and fifth rounds, I put the pressure and you saw his face at the end of the fight," he said.

"It's a little bit annoying (the split decision), but it's okay. You know, it's Muay Thai and a fight against a Thai fighter, and I fought in Asia so, it's his hometown. But it's okay, I got the win. That's the most important thing, and I showed the world what I'm capable of."

Despite that, the now two-sport king is satisfied that he has ticked off a major goal in his combat sports journey.

"Two belts, it's one of my life goals, and I did it. You have to call me champ-champ now," he said.

With two ONE World title belts to Eersel's name, a busy schedule awaits him as he promises to defend both. Sporting a record of 59-4 across both disciplines, Eersel is keen to put a belt on the line sooner than later.

"December? Yeah, maybe. I think I have a little bit of [an] injury on my knuckle. But I will see how that goes. And maybe you'll see me in December," he said.

"You know, I have no [opponent]. As I said before, ONE Championship [can] give me a name, and I'll be there. I'm not a fighter [who] challenges people. I just want to fight, just give me a fight, and I will be there."

Source: Media Release