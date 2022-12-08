Ruotolo brothers talk future opponents after ONE Fight Night 5, tease potential matchup

Singapore, December 8: The Ruotolo brothers hint of a potential matchup against each other as they spoke about future opponents following their displays at the bygone ONE Fight Night 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin event.

The Brazilian Jiu Jitsu brothers are writing a new chapter in the history of submission grappling. The 19-year-old grappling phenoms were successful again this past Saturday (December 3).

Kade defended his ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title against multiple-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Matheus Gabriel in the co-main event.

Meanwhile, Tye submitted former ONE Featherweight World Champion Marat Gafurov on the lead card at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Not looking to rest on their accomplishments, both brothers already have their next opponents in mind. Tye has his on one half of the main event of ONE Fight Night 5 - Reinier de Ridder.

"The Dutch Knight" is the ONE Middleweight World Champion, but he lost his light heavyweight strap to Anatoly Malykhin at the star-studded spectacle.

Tye feels that De Ridder would make a perfect opponent for a bout under submission grappling rules.

"For me, I want to start at the 185-pound division. Maybe get the belt there, and if that doesn't work out, I'm open to fighting anyone. My thing - I love fighting big guys and beating bigger people. Really anyone in the world. The bigger, the better," he proclaimed.

"I'm really excited to keep it going. Keep fighting these big guys. And yeah, when De Ridder gets all healed up, I'll be stoked to put a D'Arce [choke] on him."

As for Kade, he has his eyes on two of the top BJJ competitors in the world - Tainan Dalpra and Tommy Langaker.

When the lightweight submission grappling king was asked whether he thinks the duo have been ducking him, he said that was likely the case.

"Guaranteed, I think so. Especially Tainan. I don't like to be too persistent. Call too many people out. But it's got to a point where they either gotta take it or leave it, I guess, so I think they are a bit scared," Kade said.

Speculation is always rife that the brother could potentially have to face each other in the Circle, and Tye says the option is on the table.

"My brother has the 170 belt, and I can still make it down to 170 with some time. I want to be fighting for a belt, and my brother and I can have a match at some point, for sure. We can market that. It would be crazy - an absolute barnburner of a match," Tye said.

Source: Media Release