SAI felicitates World Cadet Judo Champion Linthoi Chanambam on National Sports Day

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday (August 29) felicitated Linthoi Chanambam for becoming the first Indian to win a world title in judo. The SAI Director General Sandip Pradhan felicitated the 16-year-old judoka at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The judoka from Manipur defeated Brazil's Reis Bianca in the 57 kg weight category, 1-0 by Waza-ari - a throw - to clinch the historic Gold at the World Cadet Championship 2022 in Sarajevo. Linthoi Chanambam was accompanied by her Georgian coach Mamuka Kizilashvii to the event.

Expressing her gratitude towards the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Linthoi said, "SAI has always helped me and backed me with all my endeavours. I am extremely grateful for the unwavering support of Shri Sandip Pradhan and SAI. They can be attributed to the immense joy I feel for winning this gold medal."

Linthoi also talked about the contribution of JSW and Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) to her success.