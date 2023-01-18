Seksan Or. Kwanmuang: All You Need To Know About Muay Thai Legend Ahead Of ONE Championship Debut

Bangkok, January 18: Seksan Or. Kwanmuang is one of the most exciting Muay Thai fighters in the sport, and he brings his iconic fighting style to ONE Championship for the first time this weekend.

"The Man Who Yields To No One" makes his highly anticipated debut on January 20, when he takes on rising Australian star Tyson Harrison at the inaugural ONE Friday Night Fights 1 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before he makes the walk for the first time, here are five things you need to know about the 33-year-old Muay Thai legend.

#1 He Learned Muay Thai To Defend Himself From Bullies

It might be hard to believe now, but Seksan was bullied back in his school days, which prompted his father - a former fighter himself - to take his 9-year-old son to their local Muay Thai gym to teach him how to defend himself.

By age 10, Seksan was competing in the sport. He soon earned a reputation on the local circuit in Nakhon Si Thammarat before competing in Bangkok.

#2 He Chased His Dream Alongside His Brothers

Seksan moved to Bangkok to train at the famous Sor Sommai camp alongside his older and younger brothers - Denwathot Sor Sommai and Kunponoy Sor Sommai.

While they are all respected fighters, it was Seksan who really made a name for himself, competing at Lumpinee, Rajadamnern, and Channel 7 Stadiums - the top level of Muay Thai in Thailand.

#3 He's One Of The Most Exciting Fighters Of All Time

Seksan has earned legions of fans in his home country with his all-action, high-pressure fighting style. His skills and exciting approach have earned him an incredible four Rajadamnern Fight of the Year honors, with one of those being an epic war with current ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in 2019.

#4 He's A Decorated Muay Thai World Champion

Seksan isn't just a brawler - he also knows how to win. The Thai striking sensation has claimed numerous accolades, including the prestigious Rajadamnern Stadium and WBC Muay Thai World Titles, the highly coveted belts from Omnoi Stadium and Channel 7 Stadium, IBF and Kunlun Fight titles, as well as the Sports Authority of Thailand Fighter Of The Year Award in 2015.

#5 He's Fought The Very Best

A veteran of a jaw-dropping 275 fights, Seksan has faced some of the very best fighters the "art of eight limbs" has to offer.

Among his 193 professional victories are wins against elite names like Rodlek PK.Saenchai, Muangthai PK.Saenchai, Wang Wenfeng, and Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

The 33-year-old star has also squared off against superstars such as Rodtang, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Panpayak Jitmuangnon.

With a record already packed with legends, ONE fans can bet that Seksan will be more than willing to take on the best Muay Thai fighters in the promotion.

Go to watch.onefc.com to catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 1 on 20 January at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Source: Media Release