National Sports Awards 2022: Sharath Kamal receives Khel Ratna, 25 others get Arjuna; Full list of Winners

New Delhi, Nov 30: In a historic moment for Indian table tennis, legendary paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal was on Wednesday (November 30) bestowed with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, the country's highest sporting honour, by President Droupadi Murmu in a glittering National Sports Awards ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

He is the second table tennis player after Manika Batra to be conferred with the Khel Ratna.

Arjuna Awardees 2022

While Sharath is the lone Khel Ratna award recipient, 25 sportspersons, including shuttlers Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, woman boxer Nikhat Zareen, track and field athletes Eldhose Paul and Avinash Sable, were conferred with the Arjuna Award.

The creme de la creme of Indian sports were recognised for their achievements in the past few years at a specially organised ceremony. The event is traditionally held every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on August 29. But last year also, the event was held on another date.

The star attraction of the ceremony was Sharath, who received his Khel Ratna award amid thunderous applause from the select dignitaries present at the Durbar Hall. The Khel Ratna is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performances by a sportsperson over a period of the previous four years.

It carries a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, a medal and a scroll of honour. The Arjuna award carries a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh, a bronze statue and a scroll of honour. The 40-year-old Sharath had returned from Birmingham Commonwealth Games as the most-decorated Indian athlete with four medals. Besides a yellow metal in the mixed doubles, Sharath also pocketed his singles gold after 16 years, the first having won at the 2006 Melbourne CWG.

The lanky paddler has claimed a whopping 13 medals from the CWG overall. He also won two bronze medals at the 2018 Asian Games, and is now in search of an elusive Olympic glory at the 2024 Paris Games.