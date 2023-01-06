Mens National Boxing: Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin, Govind clinch gold as Services defend their crown

Hisar, Jan 6: The 6th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships in Hisar concluded on Friday (January 6) with favourites Shiva Thapa and Mohammad Hussamuddin bagging gold on the back of emphatic victories in the final.

While defending champions Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) topped the rankings with 10 medals at the prestigious tournament which saw the participation of 386 boxers competing in 13 weight categories.

Shiva Thapa & Mohd Husamuddin live up to their reputation

The record six-time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa of Assam had a pretty comfortable day at the office as he defeated the 2021 World Youth Championships bronze medalist Ankit Narwal of Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) to win by unanimous decision in the 63.5kg final.

Contrastingly, the SSCB pugilist Mohammad Hussamuddin had to toil hard to prevail against the 2016 World Youth champion Sachin of RSPB in the 57kg final. Having suffered defeat in last year's final, the two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, showcased brilliant tenacity to emerge victorious this time round with a 4-1 scoreline.

Talking about his performance in the final and his third National championship gold medal, Husamuddin told MyKhel, "I had to settle with a silver last year but this time I have secured the gold medal. It was a good fight overall. He was trying to provoke me by using some cuss words in the ring but I maintained my calm demeanour and ended up on the winning side. My biggest strength is my willpower and it plays a big role in one's success on the big stage."

The 2022 Asian Championships bronze medalist Narender (+92) received a walkover in his finals bout against the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Sagar who could not participate in the matchup due to a minor injury.