Shiva Thapa knocks out Pakistan boxer; moves into Round of 16 in Commonwealth Games 2022 Boxing

Birmingham, July 29: India boxer Shiva Thapa defeated Pakistan's Suleman Baloch 5-0 in the first round of the men's 63 Kg weight category here at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday (July 29).

India started their campaign in the boxing arena on a winning note.

The Indian light welter boxer led in all three rounds of the match. Thapa displayed a good mix of attack and defence and got a full score from every judge.

Shiva Thapa will now play in the round of 16 of this category.

Advertisement Advertisement

Thapa looked confident about his chances in the match as the bell went off. Throughout the bout, Thapa moved well and tested his opponent.

Baloch tried to set it up but Thapa kept his calm and also adopted an aggressive approach. Thapa's swift moves and heavy punches proved difficult for Suleman Baloch.

The 28-year-old Thapa hardly broke a sweat as he registered a comprehensive 5-0 win over Baloch to move to the pre-quarterfinals of the light welter weight.

Thapa, five-time Asian Championship medallist, was technically far superior to Baloch and landed a flurry of sharp punches on his opponent.

The former world championship bronze medallist also defended well as he danced around the ring with ease.

At one point, Baloch lunged forward to punch the Indian but Thapa effortlessly moved out of the way as the Pakistan boxer fell on the canvas.