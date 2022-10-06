Shrikrishna crowned world 6-red snooker champion

Bengaluru, October 6: India's Shrikrishna Suryanarayan was crowned the new World 6-Red Snooker championships after he beat Bahrain's Habib Sabah of Bahrain 5-1 (51-4, 0-39, 63-0, 39-0, 45-7, 43-2) the best-nine-frames final at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 22-year-old is the reigning national 6-reds snooker champion and has won the national billiards championship in 2019.

The 22-year-old was dominant from the word go in the in the title clash, which was totally one sided.

The title was won by India's Laxman Rawat in the last edition.

Continuing from where he left off in the the semifinal match, Shrikrishna mesmerized the audience with his characteristic blistering attack right from the start.

The first frame saw Shrikrishna going ahead with a lead of 25 points with only 22 points remaining on the table. Habib needed one snooker to return to the game but in spite of many attempts, could not trap Shrikrishna who kept on breaking the snooker and ultimately cleared from brown ball onwards to win the first frame.

A missed long shot by Shrikrishna offered Habib a good opening. With careful planning, Habib executed a break of 37. Failing to make a comeback, Shrikrishna conceded the frame when he required two snooker.

In the third frame, a desperate long pot attempt by Habib on first visit allowed Shrikrishna to come back and clear the table with a delectable break of 63. Leading 2-1, Shrikrishna continued his attack with utmost precision and high success rate of potting to clinch the frame comfortably.

In the fourth frame, Shrikrishna, with the help of tactical game and a mix of potting and safety play, went ahead with a small and useful run to lead 3-1.

Shrikrishna continued his assault in the fifth frame with an amazing long pull back on red followed by yet another match winning break of 45 executed in a whirlwind fashion. By that time, Habib was completely rattled and made the mistake of attempting a no-need long pot and offered Shrikrishna another opening.

Shrikrishna made no mistake at that juncture and unfolded his vast repertoire of strokes, worked his way through to make another frame and match winning break of 39.