Sporting icons laud Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon for starting a fitness revolution in India

New Delhi, Sep 2: The registrations for the 17th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon opened following a grand launch event in the capital city on Thursday (September 1). The event was attended by a host of sporting role models including Anju Bobby George, Avinash Sable, Nikhat Zareen, Sardara Singh, Eldhose Paul, Sharad Kumar, and Vijender Singh.

The world's most prestigious half marathon attained a fresh identity after a new title partnership with India's leading conglomerate Vedanta Limited. The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is set to take place on October 16.

Speaking about the World Athletics Elite Label Race, 2022 Commonwealth Games 3000m steeplechase silver medallist & half marathon National Record Holder Avinash Sable said, "The Delhi Half Marathon is a great opportunity for Indian runners. We get to compete with world-class runners. This event provides a good chance for young runners to compete with the best in the world. We get a lot of support during the run as well. A lot of people come to watch us."

Meanwhile, Khel Ratna awardee and AFI's first woman vice-president Anju Bobby George expressed, "Many women athletes get a chance to run in this competition and the event is growing every year. And I would like to thank Anil Singh and Vivek Singh (Promoters - Procam International) for providing a great opportunity for women."

Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh also shared his thoughts, "I participated in the 2008 Delhi Half Marathon and it was one of the best events. Procam International has triggered a fitness revolution, especially in Delhi. People come here to specially participate in the event. The Half Marathon is one of the best things that has happened to Delhi."

World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen spoke about the importance of running in her life, "Running has always been an important part of my training. Running also helps me to reduce stress and clear my mind. I would like to tell all the participants to give your best and enjoy the activity of running. Play for your health, fitness and happiness."

Tokyo Paralympics Bronze Medallist Sharad Kumar also spoke about the specialty of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, "Long-distance running is not limited to the podium finish. Every person who has worn shoes and come out of their homes for a run becomes a winner automatically."

Olympian & former India hockey captain Sardara Singh also has a tryst with running, he said, "Running is a very important component for a hockey player. Our contact with the ball is less and hockey players are mostly running on the field. While I was playing, I used to train with the team first and then I used to take out time to work on my own game separately."

During the launch event, 2022 Commonwealth Games triple jump winner Eldhose Paul expressed the spirit of Indians in the sporting world, "Earlier, most athletes from India aimed to just participate in the Olympics and the World Championships. But, Neeraj Chopra changed that narrative after winning Gold in Tokyo. We Indians are not behind anyone and we also have talent. His Medal has motivated me a lot."