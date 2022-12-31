Sports Calendar 2023: Full List of Big Events, Start Date, Venues; Hockey, Cricket WCs, Asiad to headline

Hockey - January 13-29, India

The year 2023 will start with a bang as India hosts the prestigious FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 in Odisha. The global tournament - which will witness 16 teams battle it out for the coveted trophy - will be held in the cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The tournament kicks off on January 13 and culminates with the final on January 29.

Cricket

The year 2023 is going to be loaded with cricket in terms of various ICC tournaments. Apart from the various bilateral series and Future Tour Programmes put in place by the boards, 2023 will witness Three major ICC tournaments, across men's and women's disciplines.

The year begins with the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup between January 14 and 29 in South Africa.

In February, the senior women's teams will assemble in the Rainbow nation for the ICC T20 Women's World Cup. The ICC Women's T20 WC will be held between February 10 and 26 in South Africa.

In the month of August/September, Men's Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in Pakistan in the ODI format.

The cricketing action in October month will shift to India when the country hosts the ODI cricket World Cup after a gap of 12 years. The tournament will be played between Oct 15 and Nov 14 across multiple venues in cricket-crazy India where England will aim to defend its title.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 (India):Feb 9 to March 22

Women's IPL 2023: March 3-22

IPL 2023:Late March to May 29/30

World Test Championships Final: June 7-11 in England.

Men's Ashes: 16 June-31 July

Women's Ashes: 22 June-18 July

Advertisement

Football

After the men's FIFA WC 2022, the focus in the world of football will shift to women's format. As FIFA Women's World Cup will be the biggest sporting spectacle in the beautiful game apart from the international friendlies and club football actions across the globe.

The Women's FIFA World Cup 2023 will begin on July 20 and end on August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Women's FA Cup final: May 14 at Wembley Stadium

FA Cup final: June 3 at Wembley Stadium

The Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park and the Women's Champions League final at Philips Stadion, Eindhoven will also be held on June 3.

Champions League final: June 10 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul

AFC Asian Cup football tournament will also be held in Qatar instead of China.

Tennis

The four Tennis Grand Slams and other ATP tour games will keep enthralling tennis lovers across the globe as usual in 2023.

Australian Open Tennis: January 16 to 29

French Open Tennis: May 28 to June 11

Wimbledon: July 3-16

US Open Tennis: August 28 to September 10

Mult-Sports Events

The Asian Games which were postponed to 2023 due to the COVID-19 situation in China are scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China. The biggest multi-sporting event in the Asian continent will be held between September 23 and October 8.

Athletics

Athletics World Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest between August 19 and 27. India will once again hope for a podium finish from their javelin star Neeraj Chopra and other athletes - who are on the rise in the country.

Other sporting games will be participating in the tournament.