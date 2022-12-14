State Of Play Of Growing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu vs. Sambo Rivalry In ONE Championship

Singapore, December 14: ONE Championship embarked on a rapid expansion of its submission grappling roster in 2022, providing a platform for the sport's brightest stars to showcase their talents like never before.

The Singapore-based promotion added elite competitors from both sambo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, setting the stage for battles between the best grapplers from both disciplines.

So far, BJJ has raced to a 3-0 lead in the growing rivalry, and here we look back at how the BJJ vs. sambo bouts have played out up to now.

Rodrigo Marello vs. Ruslan Bagdasarian

The first clash between the two styles took place in September at ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai, when BJJ black belt Rodrigo Marello took on top sambo competitor Ruslan Bagdasarian.

Ultimately the bout was a short-lived spectacle, as the Brazilian star needed just 15 seconds to lock up an ankle lock on Bagdasarian - the fastest-ever finish in a ONE submission grappling match. With the win, Marello put BJJ on the board in emphatic fashion.

Kade Ruotolo vs. Uali Kurzhev

Team sambo got its chance at redemption at ONE Fight Night 3: Lineker vs. Andrade a month later, with the inaugural ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title on the line.

But it was teenage BJJ prodigy Kade Ruotolo that claimed the gold in the end by tapping four-time Sambo World Champion Uali Kurzhev with a slick heel hook just before the halfway mark of the 10-minute bout.

In typical sambo fashion, Kurzhev started aggressively, but it was all Ruotolo from there.

The Californian extended BJJ's lead to 2-0 with the win, and he added a World Title to the tally.

Danielle Kelly vs. Mariia Molchanova

The most recent encounter between the two styles took place at ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee in November, when American sensation Danielle Kelly took on Sambo World Champion Mariia Molchanova.

Once again, it was BJJ that took home the honors. Kelly barely broke a sweat as she dismantled her Russian counterpart in a matter of seconds.

The 27-year-old star's work was slick, and she quickly took Molchanova's back and sunk in a rear-naked choke before the sambo star could mount a single offensive move.

In addition to bragging rights for BJJ, Kelly netted a US$50,000 performance bonus for her efforts courtesy of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

