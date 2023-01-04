Submission Grappling Star Danielle Kelly To Face Judoka Powerhouse Ayaka Miura At ONE Fight Night 7

Singapore, January 4: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu phenom Danielle Kelly is set for her third appearance in the ONE Championship Circle - this time against a Judo specialist.

The American sensation will take on former ONE World Title challenger Ayaka Miura in an atomweight submission grappling showcase at ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II on 11 February at the Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Kelly is fresh from a dominant submission win over Mariia Molchanova at ONE FIGHT NIGHT 4 in November, in which the 27-year-old needed less than two minutes to lock up a rear-naked choke on the Sambo World Champion.

Kelly bagged her first win in ONE and her second US$50,000 performance bonus for the quick finish, and the victory extended BJJ's lead in its growing rivalry with sambo inside the Circle.

But third-degree Judo black belt Miura will offer a different challenge to the Philadelphia native on this occasion.

Miura is no stranger to the Circle and holds four victories under MMA rules dating back to 2019, with each coming by submission, specifically via a scarf-hold Americana that has been dubbed the "Ayaka Lock".

"Zombie" also challenged ONE Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan in January 2022, and put in a competitive performance against the Chinese superstar.

The 32-year-old star will now bring her submission prowess to the single 10-minute-round fight format, and a win over Kelly would thrust her straight to the forefront of the growing atomweight submission grappling division.

The matchup promises to be an intriguing clash of styles, pitting the judo techniques and heavy top pressure of Miura against the much-vaunted guard game and relentless submission threat of Kelly.

ONE Fight Night 7 will be headlined by the highly anticipated rematch between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE Bantamweight World Title.

The first meeting between the pair ended in a controversial no-contest ruling at ONE Fight Night 3 in October, after an accidental low blow from Andrade rendered Lineker unable to continue.

Source: Media Release