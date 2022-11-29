Superbon vs. Allazov moves to ONE Fight Night 6, Rodtang vs. Puertas also confirmed

Singapore, November 29: Fans will have to wait a bit longer for the highly anticipated ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship battle between Superbon Singha Mawynn and Chingiz Allazov.

The long-awaited showdown will now serve as the main event of ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 14, 2023.

The two were scheduled to meet in October, but Allazov was forced to withdraw due to injury. The bout was rebooked for ONE Fight Night 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin, set to go down on 3 December, but it has now been pushed back again due Superbon falling ill.

Thailand is a fitting venue for the blockbuster match, given that Superbon is Thai and Allazov currently trains there - and the battle for the featherweight kickboxing strap promises to be worth the wait.

Superbon boasts an astonishing 113-34 record, and he is riding a 12-fight win streak that includes wins over striking legends Giorgio Petrosyan, Sittichai Sitsongpeenong, and Marat Grigorian. The Thai superstar will look to extend that run against another formidable opponent in Allazov.

"Chinga" owns a 59-5 (1NC) record and earned his shot at the divisional king by claiming victory in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian star stopped Sammy Sana, Jo Nattawut, and Sittichai to claim the tournament's silver belt and right to challenge Superbon, and fans can expect him to take full advantage of his chance at ONE gold come 14 January.

Also added to the ONE Fight Night 6 card is a battle featuring another Thai striking superstar in Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The flyweight Muay Thai king will return to the Circle to take on Spaniard Daniel Puertas in a flyweight kickboxing clash.

Rodtang is one of the biggest stars on the ONE roster and will fight on home soil for the first time since 2020. The 25-year-old secured his fourth World Title defense against Joseph Lasiri at ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee just weeks ago.

His opponent, Puertas, has been waiting to take on "The Iron Man" for some time. The pair were booked to meet at ONE: First Strike in October 2021, but the Spaniard tested positive for COVID-19, and the bout was cancelled.

Now both men will get their chance to lay down a marker in the ONE flyweight kickboxing division as Rodtang hunts for a second world title belt, and Puertas looks to climb toward the pointy end of the rankings.

In the meantime, catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin on December 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena, Manila.

Source: Media Release