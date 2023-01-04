Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Full List of Big Athletes Participating and their Personal Records

The Tata Mumbai Marathon will be taking place on January 15, 2023.

The 18th edition of the USD 405,000 prize fund World Athletics Gold Label Road Race takes place after a two-year pandemic-forced break and will also witness over 55,000 amateurs across six categories on its much-awaited return.

The elite men's and women's winners will take home USD 45,000 each. The runners will be further incentivised by a Course Record Bonus of USD 15,000.

Derera Hurisa looks to defend his title:

Ethiopia runner Derera Hurisa will be among the participants as he looks to defend the crown that he won in 2020.

"I'm up for the challenge and have set my sights on the title," said Hurisa, who clinched the 2021 Guadalajara Marathon in Mexico in a time of 2:12:28.

Toeing the start line in the men's section are also Hurisa's compatriots Ayele Abshero and Hayle Lemi and Kenya's Philemon Rono, a training partner of the legendary Eliud Kipchoge.

Abshero, who finished as runners-up in 2020, will be aiming to go one better in this edition.

12 men and 7 women who hold personal bests under course record will be taking part in this edition of the marathon.

In the women's field, seven runners hold personal bests under the course record of 2:24:33 set by Valentine Kipketer in 2013, with Dera Dida (Ethiopia), Sharon Cherop (Kenya) and Rahma Tusa (Ethiopia) leading the charge on their debut here.

Advertisement

Silver medallist at the 2019 World Cross Country Championships, Dida won bronze in

10,000m at the 2019 African Games. In 2022, she won the Bejaia Half Marathon in 71 minutes 17 seconds and finished eighth at the Great Ethiopian Run 10K.

"The Tata Mumbai Marathon has been on my running bucket list for some time. I have heard the people of Mumbai and India are very passionate about this running festival, and I look forward to this experience," Dida said.

Sheila Chepkech will be the Dark Horse:

Kenyan runner Sheila Chepkech, who will be taking part in the Mumbai Marathon for the first time, can be a dark horse in the competition. She won the Nairobi Marathon last year and finished 2nd in the Milan Marathon.

Elite Men Athletes taking part in Mumbai Marathon:

Name Country Personal Best Derera Hurisa Ethiopia 2.08.09 (Mumbai Marathon Record) Ayele Abshero Ethiopia 2.04.23 Hayle Lemi Ethiopia 2.04.33 Philemon Rono Kenya 2.05.00 Kebede Wami Ethiopia 2.06.03 Aychew Bantie Ethiopia 2.06.23 Hailu Zewdu Ethiopia 2.06.31 Merhawi Kesete Eritrea 2.06.36 Masresha Bere Ethiopia 2.06.44 Okubay Tsegay Eritrea 2.06.46 Reuben Kerio Kenya 2.07.00 Hosea Kiplimo Kenya 2.07.39 Abdela Godana Ethiopia 2.08.06 John Langat Kenya 2.09.46 Abida Ezamzamil Morocco 2.09.52 Mesfin Nigusu Ethiopia 2.09.53 Augustin Choge Kenya 2.20.53

Elite Women Athletes taking part in Mumbai Marathon: