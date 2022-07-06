Team Beijing Bites emerge champions in the Bangalore Squash League 2022

Bengaluru, July 6: Team Beijing Bites emerged champions in the Bangalore Squash League 2022 beating Team Teal Terrastrials in 4 straight sets — 3-0, 3-0, 3-2, 3-0.

The Beijing Bites were led by captain Navin Shenoy. Vishal Aswath gave Team Beijing Bites a good start beating Isaiah Somanna of Team Teal Terrastrials 3-0.

Raghu Mallena of Team Beijing Bites consolidated the lead beating Rohan Shridhar of Team Teal Terrastrials 3-0.

Murtuza Khan of Team Beijing Bites had to survive some anxious moments against Sadanand Shastri of Team Teal Terrastrials but eventually prevailed 3-2 and gave his team unassailable 3-0 lead.

In a match of academic interest, Pranay Merchant of Team Beijing Bites defeated Ravi Madabushi of Team Teal Terrestrials 3-0.

Beijing Bites were formed four years back with Naeer Abdullah and Fuzail Naeer owning the team.

The Beijing Bites skipper Navin was quite elated after the triumph.

“I have played in every edition of the league since it's inception but this is the first time I have been on the winning team and that too as the Captain. All credit to brilliant playing by an amazing team, so the feeling is just out of the world,” he said.

What is Bangalore Squash League

The Bangalore Squash League was formed in 2004 by Navin Shenoy, an avid squash player, mentor and coach to provide a platform for players across the city to experience the sport with players from all corners of the city.

Navin, now, hopes to make it bigger with players from different cities and clubs playing as well.

This year's tournament was conducted by Ammar Fareed, a renowned squash player and coach.