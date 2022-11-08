Telangana Masters 2022: Venue, Start Date, Golfers participating, Full Prize Money

Hyderabad, Nov 8: The Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, have announced the IRA presents Telangana Masters 2022 powered by Telangana Tourism.

The tournament will be held at the Hyderabad Golf Club (HGC) between November 9 and 12, 2022. It will carry a prize purse of Rs 40 lakh in the tournament which is going to witness participation from 125 golfers (121 professionals and four amateurs).

The Pro-Am event will be held on November 8. It is supported by Presenting Partner IRA Realty, Powered by Partner Telangana Tourism, Host Venue Hyderabad Golf Association and Hospitality Partner Marriott Hyderabad. The Government of Telangana has supported the event since its inception in 2015.

The top Indian professionals in the fray include Olympian Udayan Mane (2018 & 2020 winner), defending champion Manu Gandas, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Varun Parikh, Shamim Khan and Kshitij Naveed Kaul, to name a few. The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankan golfers such as Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran. Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai will also participate in the tournament.

The local challenge will be led by Hyderabad-based players including professionals Haider Hussain, Mohd Azhar and Hardik S Chawda as well as amateurs Tej Gangavarapu, Milind Soni, Sankeerth Nidadavolu and Vilok Gadwal.

V Srinivas Goud, the Minister for Prohibition & Excise, Sports & Youth Services, Tourism & Culture and Archaeology, Government of Telangana, on November 7 said, "We are proud to be associated with the eighth edition of the Telangana Masters. Telangana Tourism's continued association with this event which carries Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, is featured on the international golf calendar and will see participation from the best golfers in the country, will once again help bring the spotlight on the immense potential for tourism in the state of Telangana with the magnificent Hyderabad Golf Club, set against the backdrop of the historic and world-famous Golconda Fort, serving as the ideal destination for golf tourism for international as well as domestic tourists. I welcome all the participants and wish them all the best."

Narsi Reddy, Founder and Managing Director, IRA Realty Tech, said, "Our leading company is humbled to be associated with the Eighth Edition of the Telangana Masters golf tournament. IRA Realty is an emerging Gigantic Brand in Real Estate of Telangana and yet remains a Young and Energetic Brand of Telangana's growth story, Events like this will help to build the Brand value of Telangana which is exactly why IRA Realty would like to be part of it."

Jayant Tagore, President, HGA, said, "We welcome the PGTI to host at HGA the eighth edition of the Telangana Masters. We are expecting a full field of all the top Indian professional golfers along with participants from Sri Lanka and neighbouring countries. We have recently been awarded the Best Tourism-Friendly Golf Course in India for the third time. We are planning to have more professional events in the years to come to promote Telangana as a great golfing and tourist destination."

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "The Telangana Masters, now in its eighth edition, has emerged as one of the most prestigious PGTI events in southern India over the last eight years and we're confident that the event will continue to grow in the coming years and as a result also highlight the potential for golf tourism in the state of Telangana. We thank IRA Realty, Telangana Tourism, Hyderabad Golf Association and Marriott Hyderabad for supporting the event."

Promoted by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation and the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA), the 212-acre expanse provides an 18-hole, 6200-yard, par-71 layout that also features a floodlit driving range, a pro shop, a golf fitting shop, and training & practice facilities. A modern clubhouse with a dining hall, lounge, open deck, change rooms, and trained staff is also in place.

The mission of the project is to set up an international standard golf course, and a golf training academy and to put Hyderabad on the International Golfing map. The 'Best Tourism Friendly Golf Course' award bestowed on it by National Tourism, reiterates the pleasant experience that HGA provides. The Hyderabad Golf Club offers 18 challenging holes that bring players up close with the heritage and beauty of the Deccan hinterland - Golconda Fort and Naya Quila in particular.

Source: Media Release