A total of 14 members will represent India at the World Games 2022, which is scheduled to be held from July 7 to July 17 in Birmingham, USA. The 11th edition of the World Games will feature 30 official sports in 54 disciplines that will be contested at 30 venues across the Birmingham area.

Indian contigent that includes 24-time world champion Pankaj Advani will take part in 7 sports. While Advani will compete in the Billiards, archery quartet of Aman Saini, Abhishek Verma, Avneet Kaur and Muskan Kirar will represent the country in compound event.

India will also have representatives in sumo, wushu, dancesport, powerlifting, three performers in multiple roller sports events in the upcoming edition of the World Games.

The World Games is organized for individuals or teams and the sport or discipline that was not held at the Olympic Games. India have participated at the World Games since it's inception in 1981 and have clinched 4 medals at the games so far - 1 gold, 1 silver and two bronze.

Here is a look at the Indian participants with their event dates and medal winners at World Games 2022, and the previous winners at the World Games: