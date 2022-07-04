The World Games 2022: List of Indian participants, events, previous medal winners and telecast info


Advertisement

A total of 14 members will represent India at the World Games 2022, which is scheduled to be held from July 7 to July 17 in Birmingham, USA. The 11th edition of the World Games will feature 30 official sports in 54 disciplines that will be contested at 30 venues across the Birmingham area.

Indian contigent that includes 24-time world champion Pankaj Advani will take part in 7 sports. While Advani will compete in the Billiards, archery quartet of Aman Saini, Abhishek Verma, Avneet Kaur and Muskan Kirar will represent the country in compound event.

India will also have representatives in sumo, wushu, dancesport, powerlifting, three performers in multiple roller sports events in the upcoming edition of the World Games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The World Games is organized for individuals or teams and the sport or discipline that was not held at the Olympic Games. India have participated at the World Games since it's inception in 1981 and have clinched 4 medals at the games so far - 1 gold, 1 silver and two bronze.

Here is a look at the Indian participants with their event dates at World Games 2022, and the previous winners at the World Games:

India at the World Games 2022
AthleteSport/DisciplineCategory
Aman SainiArcheryCompound Men’s
Abhishek VermaArcheryCompound Men’s
Avneet KaurArcheryCompound Women’s
Musan KirarArcheryCompound Women’s
Pankaj AdvaniBilliardsSnooker 15-Reds Men
Chitra MagimarajBilliardsPool 9-Ball Women
TBCDancesportsCouple Rock 'n’ Roll
Sahil Mahesh UtekarPowerliftingLightweight Men
Aarathy KasturirajRoller Sports – Speed Skating Road & TrackElimination 15.000m Women
Point Race 10.000m Women
Point Elimination 10.000m Women
Dhanush BabuRoller Sports – Speed Skating Road & TrackSprint 1 Lap Men
Sprint 100m Men
Sprint 1.000m Men
Sprint 500m Men
Time trial 200m Men
Varsha Sriramakrishna PuranikRoller Sports – Speed Skating Road & TrackSprint 1 Lap Women
Sprint 100m Women
Sprint 1.000m Women
Sprint 500m Women
Time trial 200m Women
Samruddhi BhosaleSumoLightweight Women
Sanma BrahmaWushuTaijiquan, Taijijian All-round Men
Previous Indian Medallists at The World Games
AthleteSport/DisciplineEventMedalYear
Prakash PadukoneBadmintonMen’s SinglesBronze1981
Sumita LahaPowerliftingWomen’s HeavyweightSilver1989
Rekha MalPowerliftingWomen’s LightweightBronze1989
Aditya MehtaSnookerMen’s SinglesGold2013
The World Games 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming Info

As it stands, no channel will telecast the games in India. And there is no information of live streaming as well. However, Olympic channel may show the events.

Advertisement

More ABHISHEK VERMA News arrow_forward

Read More About: abhishek verma archery pankaj advani billiards
Published On July 4, 2022

Read more...