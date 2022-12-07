Three Fights to make after ONE Fight Night 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin

Anatoly Malykhin vs. Arjan Bhullar

Anatoly Malykhin added a second belt to his collection in the evening's main event when he demolished undefeated two-division king Reinier de Ridder to claim the ONE Light Heavyweight World Title.

His performance was so dominant that, for a minute, fans forgot 'Sladkiy' holds the interim ONE Heavyweight Title too.

After winning his first undisputed World Title, the Russian powerhouse will be more motivated than ever to claim the ONE Heavyweight World Champion. And he'll have to go through heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar to do that.

Bhullar has been a hard man to nail down. The fighting pride of India hasn't been seen in the Circle in 2022 for a variety of reasons, but he has indicated that he has been cleared to compete in early 2023.

A World Title unification bout between Malykhin and Bhullar would easily be one of the most-anticipated matches of the new year, and it now looks to be within fans' grasps.