Three Fights We Want To See at ONE Championship’s US Debut in May 2023

Singapore, December 13: ONE Championship announced its long-awaited debut US event last week, and the headliner will be one of the biggest fights in the promotion's history.

The main event of ONE Fight Night 10, scheduled to go down at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on 6 May, will see ONE Flyweight World Champion Demetrious Johnson defending his throne in a heated trilogy bout with former divisional king Adriano Moraes.

The thrilling bout will be worth the price of admission alone, but fans can't help but wonder what else might be in store for the highly anticipated event.

Here are three fights we would love to see when ONE touches down on US soil for the first time.

#1 Christian Lee vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev

Christian Lee is fast becoming one of the biggest MMA stars on the planet. "The Warrior" added the ONE Welterweight World Title to his lightweight strap when he defeated Krygz brawler Kiamrian Abbasov last month. And given his American roots, his inclusion on the card would be a logical choice.

Despite his impressive run of form in the Circle, Lee's biggest test may be waiting just around the corner in the form of highly-touted lightweight star Saygid Izagakhmaev.

The Russian star made it three wins in a row inside the Circle at ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong last month, needing less than two minutes to steamroll Japanese icon Shinya Aoki.

Lee vs. Izagakhmaev would be the biggest matchup ONE could make in the lightweight division, and it would be a huge addition to ONE Fight Night 10.

#2 Angela Lee vs. Ham Seo Hee

ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee is one of the most recognizable names on the promotion's roster, and she would be perfect addition to the 6 May card.

The Hawaiin native returned to action in March after taking time off to focus on starting a family, and she proved she hadn't missed a step by defending her throne against Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex.

Lee would, undoubtedly, be interested in defending her World Title again at ONE's debut US event. A likely opponent for "Unstoppable" would be Ham Seo Hee. The South Korean contender is 2-0 in ONE, and a fight between her and the divisional queen would bring further fireworks to ONE on Prime Video 10.

#3 Sage Northcutt vs. Halil Amir

The inclusion of American star Sage Northcutt 6 May would certainly excite the local fans. The multiple-time Karate World Champion hasn't been seen in the Circle since his shock loss to Cosmo Alexandre in his promotional debut in 2019, but he still has plenty to offer.

Another fighter who is only one fight into his ONE tenure might be the perfect dance partner for "Super" - Turkish powerhouse Halil Amir.

Amir announced himself with a bang on his debut by knocking out former ONE World Title challenger Timofey Nastyukhin at ONE FIGHT NIGHT 2: Xiong vs. Lee III.

On a card where everyone involved will be eager to impress, a showdown between Amir and Northcutt would be a guaranteed barnburner.

Source: Media Release