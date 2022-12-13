Three potential opponents for Amir Aliakbari after pivotal win at ONE 164

Singapore, December 13: Amir Aliakbari has rocketed into the ONE Heavyweight World Title conversation after scoring a dominant victory at ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks.

The Iranian wrestling standout steamrolled former heavyweight king Brandon Vera inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, on December 3 to earn a first-round KO win - his second in as many fights inside the Circle.

The emphatic triumph over a legend like Vera will do wonders for Aliakbari's career, and here are three potential opponents he could face in the near future.

Anatoly Malykhin

Newly minted two-division ONE World Champion Anatoly Malykhin is a man in high demand. "Sladkiy" added the ONE Light Heavyweight World Title to his interim heavyweight strap most recently.

He achieved the feat with a one-round demolition of former two-division king Reinier de Ridder in the main event of ONE FIGHT NIGHT 5, which went down earlier in the day on 3 December.

The Russian superstar's next move is likely to be a ONE Heavyweight World Title unification bout against Arjan Bhullar, but the inactive World Champion's status is up in the air due to injury and contract disputes.

Should the Malykhin sweepstakes be blown open, Aliakbari would be a viable option, given that both men have recently fought and won.

Marcus Almeida

Since Malykhin now reigns over two weight classes, it would be safe to assume he will be occupied one way or another for some time. One heavyweight contender that may be left in the lurch in the meantime is undefeated Brazilian star Marcus Almeida.

"Buchecha" has won all four of his ONE outings inside the first round, putting him on the cusp of a World Title shot.

But the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend has stated that he is in no rush to go for gold, so Almeida vs. Aliakbari might be a good warm-up for both men on their way to a shot at the ultimate prize.

Oumar Kane

Oumar Kane is another heavyweight riding a wave of momentum. "Reug Reug" is 4-1 in ONE so far, and he reeled off another dominant win at ONE FIGHT NIGHT 5 when he scored a unanimous decision over previously unbeaten prospect Jasur Mirzamukhamedov.

The Senegalese wrecking machine is also within striking distance of a World Title fight, and a matchup with Greco-Roman wrestling star Aliakbari would be intriguing, given Kane's own grappling credentials.

Source: Media Release